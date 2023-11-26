Nonprofits, at the helm: New execs at BEAM, Better Together, OneJax, Junior Achievement

Two Jacksonville-area nonprofits — Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry, or BEAM, and Better Together — have new executive directors in place in time for the new year.

BEAM hired Jeff Winkler to succeed the retiring Lori Richards, who had been at the helm since 2017. Winkler was formerly head of basic needs at the United Way of Northeast Florida, where he served in several positions over a 17-year career and often partnered with BEAM.

Winkler lives in the Beaches area and started his nonprofit career with a Communities in Schools of Jacksonville job at Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach. He said he was "beyond excited to … focus on helping families and driving impact in the community my family and I call home."

Because of his resume and passion for helping people in need, Winkler "quickly became a frontrunner" in the recruitment process, board chairman Doug Edwards said.

Founded in 1985, the ministry provides emergency financial assistance, food assistance and case management for seniors and single mothers. For more information call (904) 241-7437, email info@jaxbeam.org or go to jaxbeam.org.

Better Together

Terry

Naples-based Better Together, which works to keep parents employed and families united, hired Standralyn Terry as executive director of its Northeast Florida region.

Terry will oversee and develop the Better Families program in Duval, Clay, Nassau and St. Johns counties. She was formerly an academic dean and nonprofit organizational development consultant.

"We are thrilled to have Standralyn … drive our Northeast Florida region to help more families in need," CEO Megan Rose said. "She is extremely committed to her faith and to bettering our community, and we know that she will change lives."

Founded in 2015, Better Together is made up of two programs — Better Families and Better Jobs — that help struggling parents keep their kids out of foster care and find work. Also, the nonprofit helps "address the root causes of their struggle" and provide "the tools and support system to thrive," according to the website. Jeff Bell is statewide executive director of the Better Jobs workforce outreach.

For more information about Better Together's Jacksonville work, go to bettertogetherus.org/tag/jacksonville.

Here are a few other leadership changes at Northeast Florida nonprofits:

OneJax

McElroy

OneJax, an interfaith organization that promotes racial, religious and cultural tolerance in the Jacksonville area, has named board member Patricia McElroy as interim CEO.

McElroy will lead OneJax during a national search for a full-time CEO to succeed Kyle Reese, who resigned to become senior minister at First Baptist Church of Savannah in Georgia. He was senior pastor at Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church prior to becoming OneJax executive director in 2019.

McElroy, previously a commercial litigator with a special focus on securities and banking, is president of the VyStar Foundation and has supported nonprofits and communities across the country throughout her career. Her passions include "diverse and inclusive learning environments," as well as the arts and community revitalization, according to a OneJax board statement.

"We are in good hands with her at the helm," according to the statement.

Junior Achievement of North Florida

Machols

Jeff Machols, senior vice president at Voya Financial, has been named chairman of the Junior Achievement of Northeast Florida board of directors.

He has been a board member since 2017. He also leads Voya’s Continuous Improvement Center, which provides coaching, mentoring, change management leadership and guidance.

