Nonprofits, at the helm: New execs for Jacksonville's MOSH, St. Johns Education Foundation

Amid a planned relocation and a major fundraising drive to fund the move, Jacksonville's Museum of Science & History now has to find a new CEO.

Bruce Fafard will retire in February 2024 after leading the museum known as MOSH since October 2020 and before that serving as interim CEO, chief operating officer and volunteer consultant.

"This museum is an essential cultural institution of this community," Fafard said. "It has been a true honor to dedicate my full attention to MOSH’s mission over the past several years."

He acknowledged the eyebrow-raising timing — MOSH has to raise $40 million in private funds by Dec. 31 toward its proposed $100 million-plus new location at the Shipyards property on Jacksonville's Northbank — but said his retirement schedule "is the best" for him and the museum. He notified the board of his intent early this year, and a CEO search committee has been formed.

"We have substantially accelerated our fundraising efforts with a newly expanded development department," Fafard said. "Additionally, we have a very talented board of trustees who are fully committed to this project."

An oversight committee for the project, which is called MOSH Genesis, has completed conceptual designs for the building and exhibits, he said. Preconstruction site work is underway. Including a recent $1 million donation from the Harden Family Foundation, led by business leader M.C. "Ceree” Harden III, the fundraising effort has brought in almost $20 million.

Other highlights of Fafard's tenure include developing new programs, including on-site voluntary prekindergarten in partnership with Duval County Public Schools, the "Silver Space Series" that provides dedicated planetarium shows and related programming for seniors and the "Passport Series," which presents quarterly events "that celebrate Northeast Florida’s diverse cultures," according to MOSH. Such programs helped rebuild annual attendance to pre-pandemic levels.

"Bruce has been an exceptional leader for MOSH. With every decision, he has prioritized the museum’s best interests, which is evidenced by his thoughtfulness in working with us to plan his well-deserved retirement," board chairman William Magevney said.

MOSH also made nonprofit leadership news with Magevney's recent appointment as board chairman. A vice president at Fidelity National Information Services, or FIS, he has served on the board since 2019.

St. Johns County Education Foundation

In another nonprofit leadership change, the St. Johns County Education Foundation announced the Aug. 31 retirement of Executive Director Donna Lueders, who has been at the helm since 2006. Her successor will be Cathy Newman, the foundation's community and district relations achievement director since 2021.

The foundation, which operates as Investing in Kids, or INK!, is the direct support organization for the St. Johns County school district. After her retirement, Lueders will remain with the nonprofit for about six months as a consultant.

"I have only good things to say about her leadership," board president Paul Ray said. "Donna has positioned us for success. I am confident that Cathy will carry on that dedication to our school district. She brings a similar passion for our community."

During her tenure, Lueders helped raise millions of dollars for "creative programs benefiting students and educators" in the school district, according to the foundation. Those programs have had a "deep impact on student and teacher success where there is a gap in public funding," according to the foundation.

"My retirement is bittersweet. The growth and success of the organization … is a completely rewarding way to retire and ease into my next adventure," she said."I believe in the power of giving to others and the role fundraising plays in our culture."

Newman begins her new role Sept. 1. Before joining the foundation, she was economic development manager for St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce and has been an executive management professional and director for nonprofit and for-profit businesses in real estate, law and marketing.

"I am honored and humbled … to manage the meaningful and extraordinary work that INK! does," Newman said.

Cathedral Arts Project

The board of Cathedral Arts Project, an arts education nonprofit, elected Mark LaBorde as chairman.

LaBorde has been a board member since 2017. That same year he retired from Aetna after serving as senior vice president and head of enterprise sales, product and marketing.

