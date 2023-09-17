Nonprofits, at the helm: Kyle Reese departing OneJax, new additions at other nonprofits

OneJax leader Kyle Reese will depart the Jacksonville interfaith organization at year's end to return to his pastoral roots.

Affiliated with OneJax since 2009 when he joined the board, Reese became executive director in 2019, succeeding the retiring Nancy Broner. Earlier this year he led the 53-year-old organization through its return to independent status after being a University of North Florida institute for a decade.

But Reese now plans to leave the organization, effective Dec. 31, to become senior minister at First Baptist Church of Savannah in Georgia. Prior to leading OneJax, he was senior pastor at Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church in Jacksonville.

In a letter to the OneJax board and advisory council, he wrote that he did not seek the "challenging" new job but that it stemmed from consulting work he had done for the church.

"Their leadership felt I would be the right person to take their congregation to the next level. And I’m truly honored to be assuming that role," he wrote.

Board chairman Mobeen Rathore said Reese "has been a terrific leader" for OneJax, which promotes racial, religious and cultural tolerance in the Jacksonville area.

"Our future is stronger and brighter than it’s ever been, in no small part because of Kyle's leadership," Rathore said. "He plans to stay connected and continue to passionately support our work … His impact on our organization — and the community — will be felt for a long, long time."

Irreconcilable differences: OneJax split from UNF needed to retain 'freedom,' diversity mission

Reese wrote that his wife, Karla Repper, a Baptist Health psychologist, will maintain her practice in Jacksonville so they "will be living between the two cities." He will stay on at OneJax until the end of the year to help the board recruit a new leader and to support staff during the transition.

OneJax stands "on the precipice of the most meaningful work its ever done," he wrote.

"There has never been a time that has needed our work more," he wrote, citing the Aug. 26 murders of three Black victims by an avowed racist gunman, which he called "a reflection of the attitudes and beliefs that still exist within our fractured community. We remain committed to doing all we can to neutralize and prevent future displays and acts of hate."

Rathore agreed, saying, "Our mission has never been more important than it is now. OneJax will continue to grow and work harder than ever to bring our diverse community together."

The OneJax board voted in March to part with UNF because of the current "political climate" enveloping state universities, including Gov. Ron DeSantis’s plans to dismantle some programs statewide framed as fostering diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, on campuses.

Reese's departure is one of several leadership changes among Northeast Florida nonprofits:

Jessie Ball duPont Fund

Narayan

The Jacksonville-based Jessie Ball duPont Fund has named its first chief operating officer: Sujata Narayan, who grew up in Jacksonville.

"It’s a privilege to join an organization that is actively shaping, in so many positive ways, this community that shaped me as a young person," The Bolles School graduate said. "The duPont Fund team is passionate, energetic and committed to using their influence to create spaces where more people truly feel they belong."

Narayan has about 25 years of experience, most recently in various positions at Equinix, a digital infrastructure company. Her roles there included director of community impact and leading the Equinix Foundation, a private grantmaking entity. She implemented the company’s community impact strategy and employee engagement programs and oversaw corporate giving and employee volunteering, among other things.

Prior, she worked for various nonprofit organizations and foundations. In her new role, she will oversee talent development, business systems, resource management and grants management and evaluation, according to the fund.

"Sujata is an experienced foundation administrator and a social impact, philanthropy and community development practitioner with strong roots in urban planning," President Mari Kuraishi said. "She is passionate about collaboration, inclusion and equity and we’re excited to have her helping us."

Cathedral Arts Project

Walker

The Cathedral Arts Project, an arts education nonprofit in Jacksonville, has appointed Doug Walker as vice president of philanthropy.

In his new role, Walker will lead the organization’s fundraising initiatives. He succeeded Janet Allen, who was vice president of development, but he has a new title.

"With the addition of Doug Walker, I can’t wait to see what lies ahead as we move forward in our mission to empower every child’s creative spirit," President and CEO Kimberly Hyatt said

Walker has 20 years of experience in senior administrative positions in independent schools, most recently as director of advancement at Riverside Presbyterian Day School. He also held senior administrative positions at The Bolles School and Episcopal School of Jacksonville and at the Episcopal Diocese of Florida.

He said he envisioned a "successful collaboration with the board to lead and strengthen a culture of philanthropy" at the nonprofit.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: OneJax leader to depart; new top staff at 2 Jacksonville nonprofits