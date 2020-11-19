Nonprofits Receive $900,000 in Funding from Tufts Health Plan Foundation to Address COVID-19 Pandemic
Grants support organizations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut
WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan Foundation today announced 64 community organizations will share $900,000 in funding to help in on-going COVID-19 response efforts. The nonprofit organizations focus on urgent needs in communities, especially those disproportionately affected by the virus. The funding, first announced in June, is in addition to the $1 million in COVID-19-related grants awarded earlier this year.
"Nonprofit organizations continue to face significant challenges as they respond to current needs, prepare for colder weather and address changing conditions," said Tom Croswell, president and CEO of Tufts Health Plan. "Our Foundation understands the vital role these organizations play in improving community health and remains committed to bolstering their capacity."
The grants support organizations working to address basic needs like food access, housing assistance, and other fundamental supports to help people stay safe and healthy. The funding will go to organizations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut.
"We are proud to support organizations that are most in touch with community needs," said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Tufts Health Plan. "We recognize the overwhelming impact COVID-19 is having in communities of color is the result of generations of social and economic inequities, reinforced by systemic racism."
A new report How Innovative Community Responses to COVID-19 Support Healthy Aging highlights strategies employed by communities during the pandemic and offers recommendations for stronger responses moving forward. Released last month, the report is the result of a collaboration between the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs, the Massachusetts Healthy Aging Collaborative and FSG. It was funded by Tufts Health Plan Foundation.
In addition, the Foundation also offered a two-for-one match for donations by Tufts Health Plan employees and board members to nonprofits affected by COVID-19 and those working for racial justice. From March through August, an additional $400,000 went to community organizations through this program.
Connecticut: $210,000
Center for Food Equity and Economic Development - Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport: $20,000
Center for Medicare Advocacy: $10,000
Community Dining Room: $10,000
DataHaven: $10,000
Fairfield County's Community Foundation, Fairfield County COVID-19 Resiliency Fund: $10,000
Make the Road Connecticut: $10,000
Naugatuck Valley Project: $10,000
New Britain Roots: $20,000
Partnership for Strong Communities: $20,000
Telehealth Access for Seniors: $10,000
The New American Dream Foundation: $10,000
United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut, statewide and local COVID-19 funds: $50,000
United Way of Western Connecticut: $10,000
Yoga4Change: $10,000
Massachusetts: $340,000
Advocates: $10,000
Arc of Massachusetts: $20,000
Asian Community Development Corporation: $15,000
Autism Sprinter: $10,000
Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Neighbor-to-Neighbor fund: $25,000
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County: $10,000
Boston Missionary Baptist Community Center: $20,000
Breaktime: $10,000
Caritas Communities: $10,000
Community Teamwork, Inc.: $20,000
Health Imperatives: $10,000
HomeStart: $15,000
Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción, Inc. (IBA): $10,000
Justice Resource Institute: $20,000
Lawrence Community Works: $10,000
L.U.K. Crisis Center, Inc.: $15,000
Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless: $30,000
Mill City Grows: $10,000
Revitalize Community Development Corporation: $20,000
Rian Immigrant Center: $25,000
South Shore Community Action Council: $15,000
Southeast Asian Coalition of Central Massachusetts: $10,000
New Hampshire: $165,000
ALDA-Seacoast NH: $10,000
Catholic Charities New Hampshire - New Hampshire Food Bank: $20,000
Catholic Charities New Hampshire - The CareGivers: $15,000
Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association: $15,000
Farmsteads of New England: $10,000
Gibson Center for Senior Services: $10,000
Grafton County Senior Citizens Council: $10,000
Granite State Independent Living: $10,000
Greater Sullivan Strong: $10,000 (Public Health Council of the Upper Valley serves as the fiscal agent)
Monadnock Family Services: $10,000
Seacoast Mental Health Center: $10,000
Spark the Dream: $10,000
St. Joseph Community Services: $15,000
Upper Valley Strong: $10,000 (Upper Valley Haven serves as the fiscal agent)
Rhode Island: $185,000
Boys Town New England: $10,000
Center for Southeast Asians: $10,000
Child and Family Rhode Island: $10,000
Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic: $20,000
Family Service of Rhode Island: $10,000
Higher Ground International: $10,000
Interfaith Counseling Center Rhode Island: $10,000
Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island: $15,000
Rhode Island Community Food Bank: $30,000
St. Martin de Porres Center: $10,000
Trinity Tabernacle Church: $20,000
The Rhode Island Minority Elder Task Force: $10,000
Thundermist Health Center: $10,000
Westbay Community Action: $10,000
About Tufts Health Plan Foundation
Established in 2008, Tufts Health Plan Foundation supports the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve. The Foundation has given more than $40 million to Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island nonprofits that promote healthy living with an emphasis on older people and will give more than $5 million to community organizations this year. The Foundation began funding in New Hampshire in 2016 and in Connecticut in 2019. Tufts Health Plan Foundation funds programs that move communities toward implementing age-friendly policies and practices that are relevant, focus on older people, and include them in community solutions. Visit www.tuftshealthplanfoundation.org for grant program information and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
About Tufts Health Plan
Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.***
To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.
*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021.
**NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020
***NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.
CONTACT
Alrie McNiff Daniels
617-301-2715
Alrie_Daniels@tufts-health.com
Kathleen Makela
617-480-9590
Kathleen_Makela@tufts-health.com
