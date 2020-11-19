Nonprofits Receive $900,000 in Funding from Tufts Health Plan Foundation to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

·6 min read

Grants support organizations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan Foundation today announced 64 community organizations will share $900,000 in funding to help in on-going COVID-19 response efforts. The nonprofit organizations focus on urgent needs in communities, especially those disproportionately affected by the virus. The funding, first announced in June, is in addition to the $1 million in COVID-19-related grants awarded earlier this year.

(PRNewsfoto/Tufts Health Plan Foundation)
(PRNewsfoto/Tufts Health Plan Foundation)

"Nonprofit organizations continue to face significant challenges as they respond to current needs, prepare for colder weather and address changing conditions," said Tom Croswell, president and CEO of Tufts Health Plan. "Our Foundation understands the vital role these organizations play in improving community health and remains committed to bolstering their capacity."

The grants support organizations working to address basic needs like food access, housing assistance, and other fundamental supports to help people stay safe and healthy. The funding will go to organizations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut.

"We are proud to support organizations that are most in touch with community needs," said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Tufts Health Plan. "We recognize the overwhelming impact COVID-19 is having in communities of color is the result of generations of social and economic inequities, reinforced by systemic racism."

A new report How Innovative Community Responses to COVID-19 Support Healthy Aging highlights strategies employed by communities during the pandemic and offers recommendations for stronger responses moving forward. Released last month, the report is the result of a collaboration between the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs, the Massachusetts Healthy Aging Collaborative and FSG. It was funded by Tufts Health Plan Foundation.

In addition, the Foundation also offered a two-for-one match for donations by Tufts Health Plan employees and board members to nonprofits affected by COVID-19 and those working for racial justice. From March through August, an additional $400,000 went to community organizations through this program.

Connecticut: $210,000

  • Center for Food Equity and Economic Development - Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport: $20,000

  • Center for Medicare Advocacy: $10,000

  • Community Dining Room: $10,000

  • DataHaven: $10,000

  • Fairfield County's Community Foundation, Fairfield County COVID-19 Resiliency Fund: $10,000

  • Make the Road Connecticut: $10,000

  • Naugatuck Valley Project: $10,000

  • New Britain Roots: $20,000

  • Partnership for Strong Communities: $20,000

  • Telehealth Access for Seniors: $10,000

  • The New American Dream Foundation: $10,000

  • United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut, statewide and local COVID-19 funds: $50,000

  • United Way of Western Connecticut: $10,000

  • Yoga4Change: $10,000

Massachusetts: $340,000

  • Advocates: $10,000

  • Arc of Massachusetts: $20,000

  • Asian Community Development Corporation: $15,000

  • Autism Sprinter: $10,000

  • Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Neighbor-to-Neighbor fund: $25,000

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County: $10,000

  • Boston Missionary Baptist Community Center: $20,000

  • Breaktime: $10,000

  • Caritas Communities: $10,000

  • Community Teamwork, Inc.: $20,000

  • Health Imperatives: $10,000

  • HomeStart: $15,000

  • Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción, Inc. (IBA): $10,000

  • Justice Resource Institute: $20,000

  • Lawrence Community Works: $10,000

  • L.U.K. Crisis Center, Inc.: $15,000

  • Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless: $30,000

  • Mill City Grows: $10,000

  • Revitalize Community Development Corporation: $20,000

  • Rian Immigrant Center: $25,000

  • South Shore Community Action Council: $15,000

  • Southeast Asian Coalition of Central Massachusetts: $10,000

New Hampshire: $165,000

  • ALDA-Seacoast NH: $10,000

  • Catholic Charities New Hampshire - New Hampshire Food Bank: $20,000

  • Catholic Charities New Hampshire - The CareGivers: $15,000

  • Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association: $15,000

  • Farmsteads of New England: $10,000

  • Gibson Center for Senior Services: $10,000

  • Grafton County Senior Citizens Council: $10,000

  • Granite State Independent Living: $10,000

  • Greater Sullivan Strong: $10,000 (Public Health Council of the Upper Valley serves as the fiscal agent)

  • Monadnock Family Services: $10,000

  • Seacoast Mental Health Center: $10,000

  • Spark the Dream: $10,000

  • St. Joseph Community Services: $15,000

  • Upper Valley Strong: $10,000 (Upper Valley Haven serves as the fiscal agent)

Rhode Island: $185,000

  • Boys Town New England: $10,000

  • Center for Southeast Asians: $10,000

  • Child and Family Rhode Island: $10,000

  • Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic: $20,000

  • Family Service of Rhode Island: $10,000

  • Higher Ground International: $10,000

  • Interfaith Counseling Center Rhode Island: $10,000

  • Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island: $15,000

  • Rhode Island Community Food Bank: $30,000

  • St. Martin de Porres Center: $10,000

  • Trinity Tabernacle Church: $20,000

  • The Rhode Island Minority Elder Task Force: $10,000

  • Thundermist Health Center: $10,000

  • Westbay Community Action: $10,000

About Tufts Health Plan Foundation
Established in 2008, Tufts Health Plan Foundation supports the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve. The Foundation has given more than $40 million to Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island nonprofits that promote healthy living with an emphasis on older people and will give more than $5 million to community organizations this year. The Foundation began funding in New Hampshire in 2016 and in Connecticut in 2019. Tufts Health Plan Foundation funds programs that move communities toward implementing age-friendly policies and practices that are relevant, focus on older people, and include them in community solutions. Visit www.tuftshealthplanfoundation.org for grant program information and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Tufts Health Plan
Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.***

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021.
**NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020
***NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.

CONTACT
Alrie McNiff Daniels
617-301-2715
Alrie_Daniels@tufts-health.com

Kathleen Makela
617-480-9590
Kathleen_Makela@tufts-health.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nonprofits-receive-900-000-in-funding-from-tufts-health-plan-foundation-to-address-covid-19-pandemic-301177404.html

SOURCE Tufts Health Plan Foundation

Latest Stories

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • Sources say outgoing Democratic Rep. Max Rose is mulling run for NYC mayor

    After losing his House seat, Staten Island congressman Max Rose has begun laying the groundwork for a potential mayoral campaign in New York City.

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Rights group condemns Iraq for execution of IS-linked men

    A prominent rights group condemned Iraq on Tuesday for the mass execution of 21 people, some with suspected links to the Islamic State group, who had been convicted on terrorism charges. The prisoners were hanged Monday in Nasiriyah Central Prison in southern Iraq, according to a semi-official provincial news site. There was no official confirmation of the executions by the Iraqi government and the judiciary has not issued a statement.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Factbox: U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse latest lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus

    "I began to feel a little run down yesterday, so I took a COVID-19 test," Newhouse, 65, a Republican from the state of Washington, wrote Wednesday on Twitter. "Last night, the results came back positive for the virus," Newhouse wrote.

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • Taiwan grounds F-16 fighter fleet after jet disappears during a nighttime training mission

    Taiwan has grounded all of its F-16 fighter jets for safety checks as rescuers continue to search for one that went missing during a training exercise, authorities said Wednesday. The decision removes around 150 planes from Taiwan's skies, leaving the democratic island relying on an even more limited fleet to warn off Chinese jets that have been buzzing it at an unprecedented rate in recent months. The air force said a single-seat F-16 flown by a 44-year-old pilot disappeared from radar at an altitude of some 6,000 feet (1,800 metres) two minutes after taking off from Hualien air base in eastern Taiwan on Tuesday night. The disappearance comes less than three weeks after a pilot was killed when his F-5E fighter jet crashed into the sea during training, prompting a similar grounding. "The rescue mission is our top priority now. The air force has grounded all F-16s for checks and I've instructed an investigation into the cause of the incident," President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters. Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

  • President-elect Joe Biden approaches 80 million votes

    President-elect Joe Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election cracks turnout records.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Health and Human Services staffers reportedly told to ignore Biden's team

    Staffers in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have reportedly been told to make this presidential transition even harder.President Trump and his administration have so far refused to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, or even acknowledge that a new administration is headed to the White House. That's especially problematic considering the U.S. has been fighting a deadly pandemic for months, and Biden's health officials need to start working on an eventual vaccine distribution plan. But as CNN's Kristen Holmes reports via an administration official, members of Trump's HHS were told Wednesday not to respond if they're contacted by Biden's team, and to flag such communications to a higher-up.> Some Health and Human Services staffers instructed today that if anyone from President-elect Joe Biden's team contacts them, they are not to communicate with them and are to alert Deputy Surgeon General Rear Admiral Erica Schwartz of the communication per administration official> > — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) November 18, 2020An official transition should've started shortly after the election, but Trump's team is still insistent its long-shot legal challenges will change the president's fate. Biden has warned that "more people may die" if Trump's team doesn't start cooperating as soon as possible.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Giuliani formally asks federal judge to give Pennsylvania's electors to Trump Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

    AL-NUKHAIB, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday. Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait. Iraqi and Saudi officials including the Saudi ambassador to Iraq toured the site on Wednesday.

  • US drops case against ex-Mexican general after pressure

    The United States on Wednesday dropped a high-profile drug trafficking and money laundering case against a former Mexican defense secretary, an extraordinary reversal that followed an intense pressure campaign from Mexico. The full scope of Mexico’s pressure was not clear and officials were vague about what led them to drop charges in a case they celebrated as a major breakthrough just last month, when federal agents nabbed retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos in Los Angeles. Two officials, one Mexican and one American, said Mexico's tactics involved threatening to expel the Drug Enforcement Administration's regional director and agents unless the U.S. dropped the case.

  • Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victory

    President-elect Joe Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election cracks turnout records. Biden has already set a record for the highest number of votes for a winning presidential candidate, and President Donald Trump has also notched a high-water mark of the most votes for a losing candidate. With more than 155 million votes counted and California and New York still counting, turnout stands at 65% of all eligible voters, the highest since 1908, according to data from The Associated Press and the U.S. Elections Project.

  • Oil companies tighten Nigeria security as protests, job losses stoke tension

    Oil companies have asked security services to tighten surveillance as violent anti-police brutality protests and the expected sacking of hundreds of workers worsen desperation in the region, industry sources told Reuters. Already unemployment is above 40% in Nigeria's energy regions and observers say further job losses could aggravate problems of pipeline tapping, illegal oil refining and pirate attacks. "It's going to increase the desperation in the region, which leads to criminality," said Ken Henshaw, executive director at Port Harcourt-based NGO We The People.

  • French children could get ID numbers to keep them from 'the clutches of Islamists'

    Each child in France will be given an ID number to ensure they are attending school and not in “the clutches of Islamists” under a proposed French law on preventing radicalisation in the wake of a string of attacks. In September, President Emmanuel Macron had already set out plans to tackle what he called the "Islamist separatism" in poor French neighbourhoods, citing claims of children from ultraconservative Muslim families being taken out of school, and sporting and cultural associations being used to indoctrinate youth. "We must save our children from the clutches of the Islamists," interior minister Gérald Darmanin told Le Figaro newspaper on Wednesday. The legislation would ban homeschooling from the age of three bar very limited cases. The draft bill, which was completed after an Islamist beheaded teacher Samuel Paty outside Paris last month, would also make it a crime to intimidate public servants on religious grounds. Another clause cracks down on online hate speech by enabling judges to hold fasttrack trials of terror suspects.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.