Nonprofits stepping up to bolster COVID vaccination efforts

EMILY HAYNES of The Chronicle of Philanthropy
·5 min read

The messy and confusing distribution of vaccines has prompted a broad array of nonprofits and volunteers nationwide to step in to fill the gaps.

Disaster-relief charities are providing both their equipment and their logistical skills. They know how crises can exacerbate existing inequities — and how their expertise can make a big difference.

Meanwhile, organizations that serve people of color, LGTBQ people, the homeless, elderly and others are jumping into the fray. They are seeking not only to reduce the fear of vaccines but also to help local and state governments vaccinate more people.

Nonprofits are also racing to deploy young volunteers who have the patience and computer savvy to overcome the torturous vaccine portals that have bewildered many people in search of shots.

In Southern California, Community Organized Relief Effort, a nonprofit founded by the actor Sean Penn to work in Haiti, is now collaborating with the Los Angeles mayor’s office and fire department to run COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the city.

So far, more than 342,000 shots have been administered at sites run by CORE — more than 171,000 doses at its mass-vaccination site at Dodger Stadium.

When CORE realized mostly white and affluent people were showing up at Dodger Stadium, it quickly decided to take vaccines into low-income neighborhoods that are home to predominantly Hispanic and Black people, who have been hardest hit by COVID-19.

CORE hires neighborhood residents to spread the word about the opportunity to get vaccinated close to home. It has outfitted vehicles with medical-grade refrigerators so it can set up clinics on sidewalks and in church parking lots. At every pop-up vaccination site, CORE has bilingual staff members available to assist those who speak only Spanish.

To date, 70 percent of the people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine at a CORE mobile vaccination unit have been Black.

CORE plans to take what it is learning in Los Angeles — especially about how to reach more people of color — to cities such as Atlanta and New Orleans and rural regions like the Navajo Nation.

Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that deploys military veterans to assist in disaster relief, is also using its logistical savvy to bolster vaccination efforts.

In December, one of its volunteers — the emergency medical officer at Tucson Medical Center — helped the charity launch a pilot mass-vaccination program in Pima County, Arizona.

While health-care professionals handle inoculations, Team Rubicon volunteers manage operations — setting up tents at the vaccination site, directing traffic, and handing out information on the vaccine, says Art delaCruz, chief operating officer of the nonprofit.

DelaCruz says fewer Team Rubicon volunteers were able to help out last fall because they were at risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19. But if more Americans are inoculated quickly, more people will be able to volunteer safely during the fall hurricane season.

“If this goes smoothly, we’ll actually serve more communities in the fall,” he says.

Volunteers power many nonprofits’ efforts to support vaccine distribution. In Washington, D.C., the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center tapped students from the George Washington University chapter of the Jewish campus-life group, Hillel, to manage its work to assist older people in securing vaccination appointments.

The collaboration inspired Repair the World, a national Jewish relief organization, to launch similar efforts nationwide that will encourage young adults to volunteer to help those in need get shots. And the Washington project now collaborates with other local social-service nonprofits to help the homeless, refugees, and low-income people — not just older adults — access vaccines.

Just over a month after the project launched, 1,088 people in the Washington area had signed up to get the group’s help. To date, volunteers have secured 340 vaccine appointments for people in need.

“Getting vaccinated liberates me to see and hug my adult children and grandchildren after a painfully long wait,” one older adult wrote in a thank you note to the group.

Nonprofits are also working to build trust in the vaccines.

Colorado LGBTQ nonprofit Out Boulder County is gearing up to manage a vaccination site, which will give the group the chance to respond to fear of bias that causes some LGBTQ people to avoid doctors.

The organization polled people in the Denver and Boulder areas about their level of confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine. Seventeen percent of LGBTQ respondents said they weren’t sure whether they’d accept an inoculation if it was made immediately available to them. Among those who didn’t identify as LGBTQ, that share dropped to 9 percent.

The Out Boulder County vaccine site will run its own multilingual registration process, aimed at reaching LGBTQ people and the area’s large Hispanic and Nepali populations. Registering for a vaccine through the charity — rather than the county — will build trust and ensure accessibility, Moore says.

The data Out Boulder County collected helped get the group a seat at the table with local policy makers, Moore says. “We were able to get to those tables and say, ‘Hey, what about us?’ ”

___

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Emily Haynes is a staff writer at the Chronicle. Email: emily.haynes@philanthropy.com. The AP and the Chronicle receive support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP and the Chronicle are solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Eco raises $26M in a16z-led round to scale its digital cryptocurrency platform

    ‍Eco, which has built out a digital global cryptocurrency platform, announced Friday that it has raised $26 million in a funding round led by a16z Crypto. The company’s mission has also been described as an effort to use cryptocurrency as a way “to marry savings and spending,” according to this CoinList article. Eco users can earn up to 5% annually on their deposits and get 5% cash back when transacting with merchants such as Amazon, Uber and others.

  • Exclusive: GOP Leader McCarthy asks to meet with Biden about the border

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has requested a meeting with President Biden to discuss the rising numbers of unaccompanied migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border, in a letter sent on Friday.Why it matters: Biden is facing criticism from the right and the left as agency actions and media reports reveal spiking numbers of migrant children overwhelming parts of the U.S. immigration system. Recent data shows an average of 321 kids being referred to migrant shelters each day, as Axios reported. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I feel compelled to express great concern with the manner in which your administration is approaching this crisis, but with hope that we can work together to solve it," McCarthy wrote in the letter addressed to Biden.What they're saying: The House minority leader criticizes Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for telling migrants earlier this week from the White House, "We are not saying don't come, we are saying don't come now.""To be clear — there is never a 'right time' to enter the country illegally and violate the laws of the United States. Signaling otherwise is reckless and will make the situation worse," McCarthy writes, contrasting Mayorkas' words with those of the former DHS Secretary under Obama, Jeh Johnson, during the 2014 crisis.The big picture: This comes as other congressional Republicans and some border Democrats are raising the alarm.Ranking members of both the House Judiciary and Oversight committees sent letters this week with other Republican members demanding hearings about the border situation. The latest: The White House confirmed Thursday evening that Biden has asked some of his top officials to visit the border "to provide a full briefing to him on the government response to the influx of unaccompanied minors."Biden and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei agreed during a call Thursday evening for their teams "to meet in the coming weeks to develop an effective and humane plan of action to manage migration," according to the White House readout. Guatemala is one of the top countries of origin for people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.U.S. agencies charged with border enforcement and the care of migrant children have been moving to rapidly open overflow shelters to hold the rising number of migrants. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's family detentions center are also being revamped to more quickly release migrant families into the country. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden has asked team to travel to Mexico border and report on influx of children

    President Joe Biden has asked senior officials to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border and brief him on the government response to the influx of unaccompanied minors and steps to ensure their safety and care, a White House spokesman said on Thursday. Biden's administration is facing criticism from Democrats and activists who say unaccompanied migrant children and families are being held too long in detention centers instead of being released while their asylum applications are considered. For their part, Republicans and immigration hawks complain that the willingness to let in more migrants while their asylum applications are being heard has encouraged more migration from Central America.

  • Voting rights fight could move Democrats to finally end the filibuster

    Ever since Democrats gained control of the Senate, voting rights experts and liberal pundits have been calling on them to get rid of the filibuster so they can push through the For the People Act to counteract the efforts of Republicans to make it more difficult to vote.

  • Here's how 'WandaVision' ends — and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 begins

    From the climactic clash to the credits sequence that is polarizing fans, here's the breakdown of the internet-breaking finale (seriously, streaming overload crashed Disney+ once again).

  • Trump's final year in office was the worst for global democracy in a decade and a half, watchdog says

    Less than 20% of the world's population "now lives in a Free country," a new report on global democracy said.

  • New Zealand man charged over threats to Christchurch mosques

    A New Zealand man is facing criminal charges after allegedly posting online threats against two Christchurch mosques that were the sites of a terrorist attack that left 51 people dead. Police on Thursday arrested the 27-year-old man and charged him with threatening to kill. Police Superintendent John Price told reporters the threats were made earlier this week on the website 4chan, which has been used as a forum in the past by white supremacists.

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Luxury carmaker Aston Martin unveiled its first new Formula 1 car in more than 60 years with the help of Tom Brady and Daniel Craig. Take a look at the AMR21.

    Aston Martin's AMR21 will be driven by Germany's Sebastian Vettel and Canada's Lance Stroll in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • New Mexico prison officer facing dismissal for refusing vaccine takes county to court

    Ana Dona County currently has the state’s highest concentration of cases

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate Democrats reach deal to keep weekly unemployment benefit at $300 per week

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • Jennifer Aniston reveals the significance behind her '11 11' tattoo

    The actor and her best friend have matching ink.

  • Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe

    The Dallas Police Department allowed an officer to continue patrolling for more than a year while investigating whether he ordered two people to be killed because it didn't want to tip him off, the city's former police chief said. U. Renee Hall, who left the department at the end of 2020, said in a statement posted on Twitter late Thursday that police investigators, in collaboration with the FBI, recommended not placing Officer Bryan Riser on administrative leave after he was identified as a person of interest in 2019. Hall's explanation came hours after Riser, 36, was arrested on two counts of capital murder.

  • The US military is still working on how to keep the president's new helicopter from burning the White House lawn

    A test aircraft left scorch marks on the White House lawn a few years ago, and the military is still trying to figure out how to fix that.

  • Detroit's mayor rejected a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Experts say that's nuts.

    Experts feared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's slightly lower efficacy rate would lead to an impression of a two-tiered system. That has been exactly the case in Detroit, where the mayor just rejected a shipment of the company's vaccine. CNN reports that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (D) declined an allocation of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, saying the other available vaccines are better. "Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best," he said. "And I am going to do everything I can to make sure the residents of the City of Detroit get the best." Stat News' Matthew Herper called this a "bad plan." It's true that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials showed a 72 percent efficacy rate, while Moderna and Pfizer, the two other approved coronavirus vaccines, have a rate of about 95 percent. But health experts say it's still an excellent option, and has other perks like only requiring a single shot and frequently leading to fewer side effects, reports The New York Times. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said people shouldn't overthink which one to get, and explained the vaccines can't really be compared head-to-head because of different trial circumstances. Besides, experts note, the raw numbers don't show the full picture. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented all hospitalizations and deaths in its large clinical trial, meaning the slightly lower efficacy rate really only points to mild to moderate disease. Detroit's mayor, however, said the city has been able to meet demand with just its supply of Pfizer and Moderna doses, but CNN notes Duggan's administration only expanded vaccine eligibility to residents ages 50 and older with chronic medical conditions on Thursday. Duggan said he would accept Johnson & Johnson doses later on if all other doses are distributed and there are remaining residents who want a vaccine. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Photos appear to show a ship hovering over the water

    David Morris said he was "stunned" to see a giant vessel seemingly suspended over the surface of the sea. It's a truly "superior mirage."

  • All 18 'American Idol' winners, ranked from least to most successful

    With the 19th season of "American Idol" under way, it's time for a look back on previous winners - and see how many actually became American idols.

  • Biden's relief bill isn't getting bipartisan support like previous stimulus bills. What do Republicans dislike so much?

    All Senate Republicans voted against even starting debate on the $1.9 trillion measure on Thursday.

  • House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot

    Rep. Eric Swalwell, who served as a House manager in Donald Trump’s last impeachment trial, filed a lawsuit Friday against the former president, his son, lawyer and a Republican congressman whose actions he charges led to January’s insurrection. The California Democrat’s suit, filed in federal court in Washington, alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress. It follows a similar suit filed by Rep. Bennie Thompson last month in an attempt to hold the former president accountable in some way for his actions Jan. 6, following his Senate acquittal.