These Nonprofits are Tackling Climate Change on the Ground

The issue of climate change drove the news cycle this year, from the Climate Strike and Greta Thurnburg’s United Nations speech, to the Green New Deal. And for those looking to support green charities that make tangible change happen on the ground, there are a number of non-profit organizations that are doing great work in the climate space.

In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, donating to climate-focused charities may also be a great way for your gift to keep on giving—a gift to the Earth, a gift toward sustainability for the near future, and a gift to future generations.

Reforestation

We’re still years away from effective technology to recapture greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere—and so reforestation has emerged as one of the most powerful, and natural, ways to capture carbon. It has the potential to remove two-thirds of the 300 billion metric tons of carbon that humans have released into the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution.

One Tree Planted is a non-profit that works to have one tree planted for every dollar it receives from donations. It chooses specific projects and reaches out to communities all around the world to get trees planted while also creating long-term benefits for locals who may be involved in the effort. The organization also works with the World Resources Institute to give money to vetted reforestation projects and organize volunteer events.

“The real impact goes beyond the tree,” Diana Chaplin, One Tree Planted’s marketing director, said. “Our projects have unique stories. Reforestation can contribute to clean water, food security, or habitat restoration and that’s often woven into that project.”

One Tree Planted is matching every donation it receives between Black Friday and Giving Tuesday. Other organizations that work towards reforestation efforts are The Nature Conservancy and Trees for the Future.

Cleaning up oceans

It is estimated that eight million tons of plastic trash end up dumped into our oceans every year, and 80 percent of ocean pollution comes from land-based resources. Much of the litter is then consumed by seabirds and marine mammals, causing over a million bird deaths and over 100,000 mammal deaths every year. Agricultural run-off, chemicals from pesticides, and untreated sewage also finds its way into the oceans.

Clean Ocean Action is a nonprofit that focuses specifically on the well-being of waterways in the New York and New Jersey area. Spencer Munson, the group’s resource and event coordinator, says 84 cents of every dollar donated going to projects to aid the water quality of the oceans and waterways in and around the two states.

The growing organization has been able to host large “beach sweeps”—or volunteer ocean cleanup days—and to monitor water quality for harmful pathogens. It also works as an ocean industrialization “watchdog” to stop initiatives like fossil fuel proposals from going forward, Munson said.

“Consider donating to a small organization with a high reputation and who appropriately uses their funds,” Munson told The Daily Beast, noting the organization's 4/4 star rating on Charity Navigator. Other well-known groups that work to clean up oceans are The Ocean Conservancy and the Surfrider Foundation.

Recycling

Almost two billion metric tons of CO2 were released into the atmosphere in 2015 thanks to emissions from plastics production. Carbon is released throughout the entire life-cycle of a plastic item: from extracting petroleum to make plastic resins, transporting the plastic good to the market, and incinerating and recycling the item after it’s disposed of. With over 90 percent of plastic going unrecycled in 2018, recycling has been called one of the simplest ways to reduce the emissions that come from plastic use.

The Container Recycling Institute focuses on developing research and educating industry stakeholders to improve the collection and quality of the recycling system. Susan Collins, president of CRI, also said the group often worked with state entities to “help them create the best legislation around the recycling issue.”

Collins was also quick to point out the importance of reducing the use of plastics in reducing emissions. Another non-profit, 5 Gyres, works to stop plastic emissions at the source by encouraging the elimination of single-use plastics.