When is a nonrefundable plane ticket refundable? A guide to 10 airlines' 24-hour cancellation policies

Change your mind about that plane ticket or find a better deal?

There is a way to get your money back even if you bought a nonrefundable ticket. And there are no pesky change fees involved.

The catch: you have to cancel within 24 hours of booking.

Airlines are required by the U.S. Department of Transportation to refund your money if you cancel a flight within 24 hours of booking unless they offer a free 24-hour hold option when shopping for tickets. The policy even covers basic economy tickets, those no-frills tickets that come with a bunch of restrictions, including no ticket changes.

Think of it as insurance for buyer's remorse or impulse ticket purchases you made without checking the vacation schedule at work. It's helpful, too, if you buy a ticket one day and find a better deal or flight option the next. And many airlines also offer free ticket changes within 24 hours of booking under this policy in case you need to tinker with dates or the name on a reservation. (Note that any fare difference since you booked will apply.)

"Planning a trip can be complicated; hurdles tend to pop up when you're least expecting them,'' Alaska Airlines says on its website. "No matter what sort of surprises life has in store, you have the flexibility to cancel your travel with our 24-hour cancellation policy.''

There is fine print, of course. The DOT's 24-hour cancellation policy does not cover tickets purchased for last-minute travel, defined by the DOT as less than seven days before departure.

The good news for travelers, though, is that some airlines have even more generous policies. A few allow refunds within 24 hours of booking any ticket, even if it's for travel that day or the next day.

Note that the DOT policy, in place since 2012, only applies to tickets purchased directly from airlines, not from travel agents or online travel agencies. But they often have their own free cancellation periods or match airline policies.

Priceline uses its 24-hour cancellation policy as a sales pitch during the online ticket shopping process: "No risk! Book now and cancel online for free within 24 hours.'' Expedia says its flight cancellation policies are based on individual airline rules and restrictions.

That's not to say you'll get your money back immediately. Many airline policies note that refund timetables are largely determined by credit card companies.

After the 24-hour cancellation period, of course, travelers holding nonrefundable airline tickets face onerous fees on most major airlines except Southwest unless they are able to politely plead their case with the airline. Major airlines routinely charge $200 and up to change or cancel a ticket, making lower-priced tickets useless in the process. And no changes are allowed on basic-economy tickets.

An airline-by-airline guide to free 24-hour cancellation policies:

American Airlines: Covers tickets booked at least two days prior to departure. The airline had a seven-day requirement until 2017.

Delta Air Lines: Covers all tickets, regardless of travel date.

United Airlines: Covers tickets purchased at least seven days prior to departure.

Southwest Airlines: Covers all tickets, regardless of travel date. For ticket changes and cancellations outside the 24-hour window, Southwest will issue a credit in the amount of the ticket. The airline does not charge change fees, but fare differences apply.

JetBlue Airways: Covers tickets purchase for travel at least seven days before departure.

Alaska Airlines: Covers tickets purchased for travel at least 24 hours before departure. The airline switched to this more generous policy in 2018.

Frontier Airlines Covers tickets purchased for travel at least seven days before departure.

Spirit Airlines: Covers tickets purchased for travel at least seven days before departure.

Allegiant Air: Covers tickets purchased for travel at least sevendays before departure.

Hawaiian Airlines: Covers tickets purchased for travel at least seven days before departure. Travelers have to call the reservations department (800-367-5320) to request a refund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Need to cancel a flight? What to know about 24-hour cancellations