Nonsense claim that there is no 2024 election because of 'new world order' | Fact check

The claim: There won’t be another US election because Biden announced a 'new world order'

An Aug. 28 Facebook video (direct link, archive link) shows Sean Adl-Tabatabai, founder and host of The People’s Voice, giving what looks like a news report about President Joe Biden and the upcoming 2024 election.

“Joe Biden couldn’t have made it clearer in a disturbing speech that was completely suppressed by the mainstream media this week,” Adl-Tabatabai says. “The U.S. election for president of the United States is rigged. ... He comes right out and says it: The new world order is here."

He then shows a clip of Biden saying, "And now is a time where things are shifting. We’re going to – there’s going to be a new world order out there. And we’ve got to lead it."

The post's caption reads, "Joe Biden Announces ' New World Order Is Here, There is No US Election!!"

The post was shared more than 900 times in two weeks.

Our rating: False

The clip of Biden is taken out of context and is more than a year old. The 2024 election will still take place. The video is tied to a website that regularly publishes fabricated stories.

Biden used ‘new world order’ as a reference to Russia's war with Ukraine

The footage of Biden is not recent and does not include any mention of the 2024 election. It comes from a March 21, 2022, meeting of The Business Roundtable, an association comprised of executives from the United States’ top companies.

Biden discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which had started the previous month. He thanked the executives in the room whose companies had imposed sanctions on Russian imports after the invasion and spoke about the impact the war was having on the world.

“You know, we are at an inflection point, I believe, in the world economy – not just the world economy, in the world. It occurs every three or four generations,” Biden said. “And now is a time when things are shifting. We’re going to – there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it. And we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it.”

The speech led to conspiracy theories in 2022, and experts previously told USA TODAY that it’s common for world leaders to use the term “new world order” when addressing global conflicts and changes. President George H.W. Bush used it at the end of the Cold War, for example.

Adl-Tabatabai also claims in the video that Democratic leaders had “shamelessly rigged the primary election” against candidates like Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Republican President Donald Trump.

There are no credible reports that the election or any prior national election has been "rigged." Presidential primaries and caucuses are scheduled throughout the country beginning in January 2024. Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024.

USA TODAY reached out to The People's Voice for comment but did not receive a response. The media site, previously known as NewsPunch, has repeatedly published fabricated stories, many of which USA TODAY has debunked.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden talked about war in Ukraine, not world domination | Fact check