'Nonsense': Election experts reject Trump's claim that foreign countries could counterfeit millions of mail-in ballots

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump delivered a new line of attack Monday in his crusade against expanded mail-in voting during the November election, warning that it could lead to "foreign countries" printing ballots to undermine results.

Voting experts and election officials swiftly disputed the claim, characterizing the warning as a bogus conspiracy and pointing to safeguards that states use to protect the authenticity of absentee ballots and envelopes.

Trump tweeted: “RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!”

Trump echoed a claim that Attorney General Bill Barr made during an interview on Fox News on Sunday when he said vote-by-mail "absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud."

Barr said: "Right now, a foreign country could print up tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots, and it'd be very hard for us to detect which was the right and which was the wrong ballot. So, I think it can – it can upset and undercut the confidence in the integrity of our elections."

Lawrence Norden, director of the Election Reform Program for the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York School of Law, called the Trump administration's assertion "nonsense."

"It doesn't make any sense as an attack against our election system," he said. "It would be too easy to catch. You just wouldn't be able to do it. There's obviously other ways – cyber warfare – of attacking election infrastructure. I think we have to be worried about them. But forging mail ballots is not a serious threat."

Norden said the "most obvious" reason foreign interference over vote-by-mail isn't practical is that mail-in ballots must be returned in a secrecy envelope created by local election authorities. He said the envelopes are bar-coded in many states with a unique identifier that ties the ballot to the voter.

The secrecy envelopes also require personal information that only the voter should have – the last four digits of a voter's Social Security number and the voter's signature, Norden said. Mail ballots in several states rely on signature-verification tools to check voter authenticity.

It would also be "very difficult" to forge a ballot that meets all the specification required to be read by a particular voting machine, which vary by jurisdiction, he said.

"In other words, there are security measures in place that make the kind of scheme he’s imagining impossible," Norden said.

Trump's tweets came on the heels of a highly anticipated trip Saturday to Tulsa, Oklahoma, that drew a considerably smaller crowd than his campaign had expected. The president's reelection poll numbers have also been sliding for weeks.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a message from USA TODAY seeking further clarification about Trump's tweet.

Democrats, including presidential nominee Joe Biden, are pushing for the expansion of vote-by-mail options ahead of November as a way to ensure voter access during the coronavirus pandemic. But Trump and the Republican National Committee oppose efforts for all voters to automatically receive mail-in ballots, arguing that expanded vote-by-mail would hurt Republican candidates and lead to voter fraud.

Ellen Weintraub, a Democratic member of the Federal Election Commission, slammed the president's latest claim: "Here’s the truth: election administrators say it’s virtually impossible for a foreign country to counterfeit ballots and get away with it. There is no basis for the conspiracy theory that #VoteByMail will corrupt the election."

