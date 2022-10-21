A 'nonsensical act': Lima man gets 18 years to life for murder, endangering children

Oct. 21—LIMA — A Lima man will spend at least 18 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter and the abuse of her 7-year-old son.

Romiere Hale, 22, pleaded guilty to and was sentenced for murder and child endangerment Friday afternoon. He will spend 18 years to life in prison. Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Jurgen Waldick said Hale struck Ma'Laya Dewitt in the abdomen and head.

Waldick said according to experts, the abdominal injury caused a portion of the girl's pancreas to rupture, which caused her intestines to fuse. She lost the ability to eat from April 3, 2021 to April 12, 2021, when she died.

Jim Owen, Hale's attorney, said at Hale's request, he consulted a forensic pathologist, who said the girl died from a pneumonia infection that was treatable. He said her death was part of a pattern of abuse in a "drug-fueled environment."

The children's paternal grandfather spoke at the hearing, telling Hale that he forgives him but he caused great pain to his family.

"You damaged our family, but not only our family, but your own family, man," the man told Hale.

The man said the children saw Hale as their stepfather. He asked Hale to take his time in prison to reflect and better himself.

In a written statement from Dewitt's father, the man said that he has "lost everything" due to Hale's actions. He said the death of his daughter has changed him.

"Whenever I hear little kids laughing and playing, I lose it," the man stated.

Hale said he didn't know what to say about what he did.

"I take full responsibility for this situation," Hale said.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser said that too often, adults take out their anger and their problems on children. Waldick said the girl was only 40 pounds and 40 inches tall.

"Mr. Hale does not appear to be a small man," Kohlrieser said.

Kohlrieser said many people were physically and psychologically hurt by Hale's actions, which "could have been completely avoided."

Kohlrieser noted that Dewitt died in April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month. She said situations like these are why advocates and the state fight to protect children.

"He was supposed to be a caregiver, not the one they needed protection from," Kohlrieser said.

Hale's girlfriend and the children's mother, Stayce Riley, is set to sit for a jury trial on Nov. 7 on charges of endangering children and involuntary manslaughter.

Reach Jessica Orozco at 567-242-0398.