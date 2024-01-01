New nonstop flights, guest option coming to KCI Airport in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In 2024, you’ll be able to visit the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport without booking a flight.

Airport officials said that’s one of several new opportunities coming to KCI this year.

It’s been almost one year since KCI’s new terminal opened. With its first holiday travel season in the books, city leaders are working to provide even more experiences in the new year.

“We expect later this month in January to announce 11.4-11.5 million travelers served this year at Kansas City International Airport,” said Justin Meyer, deputy director of aviation for the Kansas City Aviation Department.

“That’s not the record high, but with moderate growth, we could be looking at 2024 as a record setting year here at Kansas City International Airport.”

Travelers can also expect new nonstop routes starting this summer, including Southwest Airlines flights to Hollywood Burbank Airport in California and Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

But new flights aren’t the only changes coming to KCI.

“By summer of 2024, we’re hoping to roll out a new traveler guest pass program, a gate program where travelers can register in advance, have the information they need on their phone,” Meyer said. “Just present a photo ID to the security checkpoint and then have access to the entirety of the new terminal here in Kansas City.”

Meyer said more of the terminal’s permanent signage is starting to arrive as well, so temporary sings still up will soon be replaced.

City leaders have also talked about adding a new cell phone lot and another incoming traffic lane to ease issues with passenger pickups. Those ideas are still in early discussions, which are expected to continue in 2024.

