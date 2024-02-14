New nonstop flights to be offered at Myrtle Beach airport. Here’s where you can go

Frontier airline announced new nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to Ohio that will begin this spring.

The new service to Cleveland will begin May 21 with flights operating three times a week - Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, according to a press release from the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Frontier first launched at the airport in 2018. The airline currently offers nonstop flights to Islip, New York, Philadelphia and Denver.

“It’s wonderful to see Frontier expanding their presence at MYR,” said Judi Olmstead, director of airports. “As an ultra-low-cost carrier, Frontier provides excellent, budget-friendly options for MYR travelers. Cleveland is an especially popular market for Grand Strand tourism and we expect these new flights to be a great success.”