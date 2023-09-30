Noodle Nirvana announces closure

Sep. 30—Sierra Marling

A popular Berea restaurant best known for its fundraising efforts and community-oriented programming has announced that it will be closing.

Noodle Nirvana opened approximately seven years ago. At the time, the owners Mae Suramek and Adam Mullikin opened the space on Chestnut Street in an effort that Suramek remarked was meant to "feed the soul."

Long-time customer Chadwick Horn said that the restaurant did just that, serving as "an integral community space for people to be their authentic, true selves without fear of judgement or their safety."

"Mae and Adam have built a community around their noodle shop. For many, it was never only about the noodles, but also the people within. Don't get me wrong, the food was amazing and exactly what Madison County needed (and will thoroughly miss), but it was more about who made the restaurant that people gravitated to," Horn commented.

At TEDxCorbin in 2019, Suramek spoke about how her work in the nonprofit sector and her journey navigating these change-making institutions as an employee shaped the model and culture she created at Noodle Nirvana.

Repeatedly, she recalled being struck with pivotal revelations that helped shape the idea.

For example, while attending Berea College's graduation in 2012, she recalled "a particularly defining moment" during peace activist Parker Palmer's speech where he challenged the graduates to "go out into the world and find your place where the deep gladness meets the world's deep needs."

"I quit my job the next day," Suramek remarked to the crowd.

The 40-year-old said that "everybody thought [she] was going through a midlife crisis"; however, she said she was working to figure out how she was going to spend the rest of her working years.

She thought that "nonprofits should be able to focus on building and strengthening communities" instead of being constantly bogged down with securing funds and courting donors and that "small businesses should be garnering their social capital and their networks to have significant impacts on the communities that house them."

That, combined with her friends' clear love of her mother's cooking, was where Noodle Nirvana was created. Patrons like Horn would enjoy the intentional community built there and would also learn more about Suramek along the way.

For example, the little noodle restaurant utilized recipes from Suramek's childhood, Thai recipes crafted by her mother, Matty. One of the most popular dishes is actually called "Mom's Curry Noodle Bowl" — a "brothy" yellow curry bowl with braised beef, a boiled egg, peanuts, and bean sprouts.

On the walls was written, "We belong to each other," which Suramek says served as a daily reminder of the intention of their work and space.

The noodle restaurant served as a gathering space for locals, honoring their work and togetherness through local celebrations, including a community Thanksgiving celebration, social mixers and gatherings, and partner events with other local businesses.

Often, the establishment would post sentiments on social media supporting the notion that anyone was welcome to come eat, organize, or socialize.

According to Suramek, the endeavor also raised nearly $200,000 for four local nonprofits: The New Opportunity School for Women, the Madison County Food Bank, Hope's Wings Domestic Violence Program, and Hospice Care Plus.

This was done by pooling tips and 20% of all of the proceeds earned on the first Tuesday of every month for a year and delegating it to the chosen nonprofit as a donation.

This spirit continued as the shop moved onto their College Square location nearly two years ago.

In her statement to the public, Suramek wrote, "Each and every one of you played an important part in this — opening your hearts, your appetites, and your generosity to not only sustain our workers and our families but also FOUR incredible non-profits... But the truth of the matter is, we never wanted to "just" open a restaurant. We wanted to create a business model that made a significant impact in our world."

Willa Bayne, who was progressively employed at the establishment for 5 years after its opening, noted that the space had a significant impact on her and that she is incredibly thankful for her experience there, saying, "It felt like a home."

"I'm thankful to have worked with these two who were more than just two employers. I appreciate Mae and Adam's teamwork. They both worked with their strengths to create a restaurant that focuses on its staff and their well-being in the best ways possible, while also providing our community with a space that made so many different impacts over the years," said Bayne of the restaurant.

Bayne expressed that she "always knew [she] could come back and was welcome anytime."

The former "noodle slinger" added, "I have made the best of friends and acquaintances through the creation of Noodle Nirvana. So many relationships built that will last a lifetime. A phenomenal community and culture I was able to be a part of. My heart is deeply grateful for the experiences I had at Noodle Nirvana."

The restaurant will close permanently on Oct. 14, and employees were given about three weeks' notice and will be given one week's pay to help them transition.

Suramek cited ongoing rising food and operational costs, shifting labor challenges, and the COVID-19 pandemic as the reasoning, adding that these factors have "made it impossible for us to sustain our business model with integrity and intention."

Berea resident Victoria Wilson expressed that the owners' integrity is part of what she loved about the restaurant, commenting, "My heart is equal parts devastated and awe-inspired at two intrepid owners who have navigated such an impactful mission for so long. I'll certainly be grabbing some final bowls and broths to freeze for the future."

Suramek encourages people to follow Wilson's lead and come by the restaurant to enjoy a noodle bowl and celebrate the ongoing success and community of the establishment.

She said, "Every story has an ending. This isn't a sad one. Join us in celebrating our collective journeys — the countless noodle bowls we've created and slurped together, the sheer good you've helped put out into the world, the extraordinary community we've built and grown together over the years."

The shop is offering pre-orders for final takeaway quarts of mom's curry broth and drunken sauce. Suramek says that they freeze well, which is why they are the only ones being offered. They cost $5 each and can be ordered at https://www.noodlenirvanaky.com/freezeme to be picked up on Monday, Oct. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.