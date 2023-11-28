A new Noodles & Company is coming to the Myrtle Beach area. Here’s where & what we know

A national chain restaurant could be adding a new location to the Carolina Forest area.

A new Noodles & Company location might be at 123 Sapwood Road in the Marketplace at the Mill shopping center, franchisee Philippe Saad confirmed in an interview with The Sun News.

Saad is franchising several Noodles & Company franchises throughout the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area, including one at 116 Loyola Drive, according to Nation’s Restaurant News, in January 2022.

The eatery’s future location still needs to be built. The lot it will reside on is .94 acres and has a market value of $950,000, according to Horry County Land Records. The property was sold in 2022 for $950,000 to Saad Land Holding LLC, according to Horry County Land Records, a South Carolina company whose registered agent is Philippe Saad.

The Horry County Zoning Board of Appeals approved with conditions a proposed 3,752 square-foot building with two food services uses and a pickup window at its Oct. 9, 2023 meeting.

Saad added that Noodles & Company will have the pickup window, but the other unit does not have a planned occupant yet.