The Noon
The Noon features Maurielle Lue and Lee Thomas talking about the news that matters most to the city of Detroit. From pop culture to movies to big local and national news. We're talking about it all.
The Noon features Maurielle Lue and Lee Thomas talking about the news that matters most to the city of Detroit. From pop culture to movies to big local and national news. We're talking about it all.
This time around, we invited Cowboy Ventures' Aileen Lee to chat through her massive new article concerning the unicorn world. If you didn't know, it was Lee who initially coined the term "unicorn" in a TechCrunch article back in 2013. Lee talked us through the data and taught us all sorts of new terms.
Losing power can cause some major headaches. Luckily, Walmart has a sale going on right now that could save you hundreds on a generator or power station.
Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.
Northwestern University marketing professor Ashlee Humphreys testifies that it would cost between $7.2 and $12.1 million to rectify the damage to columnist E. Jean Carroll’s reputation caused by former President Donald Trump’s persistent attacks on her character.
If you're a first-time home buyer, you have several options when it comes to getting a mortgage.
The cleanser has thousands of fans — 13,000 to be exact.
A fan raved: 'No difference in this jacket and my other jacket that I paid $200 for.' Scoop it up on sale!
I love this frame except for a couple issues that drive me nuts. Both could easily be fixed.
People who aren't part of BookTok are still catching up on its influence.
Netflix isn’t planning on releasing a dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro, nor will the company modify its iPad version to run on the headset. Instead, users will have to resort to the web version, meaning they can’t access features like downloading titles for offline viewing. “Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement provided to TechCrunch.
You'll be all set for winter with this cozy 10-pack, loved by 32,000+ fans.
With his fourth POTY award, Christian Pulisic ties Landon Donovan for the most wins by a USMNT player.
Amazon Prime Video is said to be downsizing its Africa and Middle East operations in a move that will affect teams in the two regions; according to a Variety report, the company will instead focus on European originals. Following the changes, Prime Video will stop contracting originals in Africa and Middle East markets. Additionally, the company plans to split the European team into two groups: the EU Established to focus on the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, and Spain markets and the EU Emerging to oversee operations in Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), the Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe, the report said.
Carl Eschenbach sees AI as a tool that will help augment workers' abilities and help them navigate their career paths.
You owe taxes if you use Venmo for work or selling items for a profit, but the IRS has delayed implementation of a new $600 reporting threshold.
The genius tool is sure to disrupt the home-cleaning industry.
She recommends ditching expensive formulas and sticking with this tried-and-true favorite — it's 35% off right now.
'Saved my sanity, and possibly my marriage,' said one of 25,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star rating.
There was an outpouring of support from NBA players and coaches after Dejan Milojević's sudden death.
The stories you need to start your day: Rising cancer rates in younger people, Trump’s ballot battle and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter