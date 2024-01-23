Noon update on road conditions
Stacey Frey reports at noon on the road conditions.
Meta's Oversight Board has raised concerns over the company's ability to effectively moderate hate speech with its automated systems.
The Cameron Crazies weren't happy with how Blake Hinson celebrated Pitt's upset of Duke.
The Heat are beefing up for the second half.
Some customers have had the rear windscreens blow out of their new Honda HR-Vs. Honda says it's not a safety risk, but will replace them if defective.
Netflix is set to report fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Here's what to expect.
Apple will pay additional royalties starting this month to artists if they have a spatial audio version on Apple Music, according to multiple reports. The company will pay up to 10% additional royalty if an artist has all their songs in spatial audio, per a report by 9to5Mac. The extra money doesn't depend on users playing the spatial audio version, though.
A recent study found that drivers in some states have a much less stressful time on the road, with Minnesota taking the top spot.
Beijing has quietly pulled the proposed curbs on the video game industry from the official website, weeks after the draft guidelines wiped tens of billions of dollars off the market value of local titans. The link to the draft rules was no longer accessible as of this morning, Haitong Securities reported earlier on Tuesday. The move follows Beijing also removing a key official – the head of the publication bureau of Communist Party's Propaganda Department – over the handling of the release of the draft rules, which caught investors and gaming giants by surprise.
Chapman is joining the Pirates, according to multiple reports.
A recent patient survey reveals that people of different races are concerned that the way they dress determines the type of care they receive from their physician.
It would work across nearby devices from within the app.
Prospects of the deal going through resulted in a 60% rally in Zee's shares in the second half of 2023. The Indian stock market is closed today because of a public holiday in the state of Maharashtra.
New pickup buyers who need truck utility without the dimensions of a full-size model have lots of choices. Here are the best midsize trucks for 2024.
Worried about a yeast infection? Try one of these at-home yeast infection tests.
The mass layoff raises questions about the future of Sports Illustrated.
Check out the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV in spy shots out testing in winter.
A Barcelona-based company that works as a subcontractor for Meta, providing content moderation services for Facebook and Instagram, has been found by a court in Spain to be responsible for psychological damage suffered by a worker. The ruling, handed down Thursday, per local press reports, is the first time a court in Spain has found a content moderation company responsible for the mental disorders suffered by a worker.
We took our long-term Subaru WRX sledding through some snow to see how it fares.
The stories you need to start your day: A Uvalde school shooting report, a government shutdown averted and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
What if the Federal Reserve doesn't aggressively cut interest rates this year?