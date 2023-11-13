NOPD investigating fatal shooting near Michoud area
It's time to jump into some free-agent pickups who could give your fantasy basketball team a lift.
This week, WordPress.com owner Matt Mullenweg confirmed his company would be shifting the majority of Tumblr's workforce to other areas at parent company Automattic in light of the social blogging site's continued financial woes. After acknowledging and explaining the meaning behind a leaked internal memo detailing the staff changes, Mullenweg then went on to field a number of questions about Tumblr's future in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on his own Tumblr blog. Here, the exec responded to questions about Tumblr's plans for existing products, like Tumblr Live, its monetization efforts, policies, and its planned integration with the decentralized social networking protocol ActivityPub, which Mullenweg had earlier said was in the works.
Meta and Snap are the latest tech firms to get formal requests for information (RFI) from the European Commission about the steps they're taking to safeguard minors on their platforms in line with requirements set out in the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA). Yesterday the Commission sent similar RFIs to TikTok and YouTube also focused on child protection. The safety of minors has quickly emerged as a priority area for the EU's DSA oversight.
It's no secret that foundation models have transformed AI in the digital world. Large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, LLaMA, and Bard revolutionized AI for language. While OpenAI's GPT models aren't the only large language model available, they have achieved the most mainstream recognition for taking text and image inputs and delivering human-like responses — even with some tasks requiring complex problem-solving and advanced reasoning.
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet face-to-face for the first time in a year, capping 12 months of rocky relations between the two largest economies in the world.
Polestar stock slid over 8% on Thursday after the luxury electric vehicle maker cut its near and long-term production forecasts and is raising new funding from its backers, Volvo Cars and China’s Geely.
Eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second appearance this week as policymakers send mixed messages on strategy.
The Spurs are watching and understanding the limits of his immediate impact compared to his limitless potential.
The CFPB said that from 2015 to 2021, Citi “treated Armenian Americans as criminals who were likely to commit fraud.”
Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles hold promise for use cases where electric vehicles don't make sense. Trouble is, do they make any more sense?
Virgin Galactic is cutting costs and reducing staff by 18% as it looks to scale production of its next-gen line of suborbital spaceplanes. In a memo to staff sent Tuesday, Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said that uncertainty in capital markets and geopolitical unrest have made “near-term access to capital much less favorable.”
Meta is facing growing calls to set up a restitution fund for victims of the Tigray War, which Facebook is alleged to have fueled leading to over 600,000 deaths and the displacement of millions across Ethiopia. Rights group Amnesty International, in a new report, has urged Meta to set up a fund, which will also benefit other victims of conflict around the world, amidst heightened fears that the social site’s presence in “high-risk and conflict-affected areas” could “fuel advocacy of hatred and incite violence against ethnic and religious minorities” in new regions. Amnesty International's report outlines how “Meta contributed to human rights abuses in Ethiopia.”
Upon opening its first overseas office in London last Thursday, a16z made its first U.K. investment announcement today. The venture capital firm has led a $4.2 million seed round in Pimlico. Based in London -- as one could surmise from its name borrowed from the city's charming area -- the startup is building the infrastructure for developers to make more user-friendly decentralized applications or dApps.
In its latest earnings report from March to September 2023, Nintendo has revealed that it sold 19.5 million copies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which was released in May.
The NBA All-Star Game is returning to the Bay Area in 2025.
Each Monday, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers a game-by-game recap for all of Sunday's Week 9 action.
Emma Hayes has coached Chelsea, the top women's team in England, since 2012. She'll leave at the end of the season, reportedly to take the USWNT job.
The "Friends" and "The Whole Nine Yards" star died at age 54 on Oct. 28.
We visit Daikoku Parking Area, a rest stop that's a favorite for Tokyo-area car enthusiasts. It's well-worth a visit for car fans.