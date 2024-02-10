NOPD investigating a homicide in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead in the French Quarter on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Officials with the NOPD said that around 1:45 a.m. officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting in the 800 block of Chartres Street.

At the scene, officers found an adult male unresponsive on the ground.

EMS pronounced the victim dead shortly after.

No further details were provided. This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504)-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP. To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.

