NOPD investigating a homicide in Holy Cross

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Holy Cross area on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The NOPD reported that officers responded to a call around 7:35 p.m. regarding a death at the intersection of Dauphine and Lamanche streets.

At the scene, officers said they found an unresponsive male lying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504)-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

