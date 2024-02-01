NOPD investigating shooting in Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man wounded on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

NOPD officials said they received a report of a man with a gunshot wound at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Touro Street at around 8:30 p.m.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

This is an on-going investigation.

