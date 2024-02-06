NOPD investigating theft of mail from USPS truck
Wheel of Justice report on the search for two men who are accused of stealing mail from a parked USPS truck in Lakeview
River, an Indian startup manufacturing electric two-wheelers, has raised $40 million in a funding round led by Japan's Yamaha Motor as the nearly three-year-old startup looks to increase R&D spending and expand the market presence of its first electric 'SUV' two-wheeler in India. The all-equity Series B round also saw participation from startup's existing investors, including Futtaim Automotive, Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Trucks VC and Maniv Mobility. Since its founding in March 2021, River has focused on developing and producing electric two-wheelers for Indian customers, a burgeoning and rapidly evolving market in a country keen to replace diesel and gas-powered vehicles with EVs.
Toney claims that Giants fans in his mentions were the target of his viral Instagram Live rant before the AFC championship game that he missed.
Goodell pushed back on the idea that the field was problematic, citing expert opinions.
Monday’s ruling deemed Dartmouth players as employees and granted them the right to unionize. While a long way from being final, it's yet another shot across the bow of college athletics amateurism.
If it stands, Monday's ruling puts further pressure on the NCAA's amateurism model and its stance that athletes are student-athletes rather than employees.
Boosting the moisture in your home's air may help relieve headaches, eczema and even allergies, experts say.
Shane Bowen spent the last three seasons as the Titans’ defensive coordinator.
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.
It's a self-care haven over here: Save on pimple patches, sunscreen, body massagers and even wrinkle-fighting LED light therapy devices.
One early adopter found out the hard way that law enforcement doesn't take kindly to super distracted driving.
The rookie big men are joined by two newcomers in Yahoo Sports' updated top 10 rankings.
Red Bull is investigating a female team member's complaint of inappropriate behavior against its Formula One team boss Christian Horner. Horner denies the allegations.
Reliance Industries spinoff Jio Financial Services said Monday evening that it is not negotiating with Paytm to acquire its wallet business, quashing "speculative" media reports as the Noida-headquartered firm scrambles to put out a fire from the central bank's clampdown last week. The Hindu Business Line reported over the weekend that Paytm and Jio Financial Services have been engaging for months for a deal, something that escalated after the Indian central bank widened its crackdown on Paytm's Payments Bank, the unit that processes transactions for financial services giant Paytm. Shares of Jio Financial Services jumped more than 15% on local exchanges Monday on the speculative reports.
The company sold its news aggregation service in 2022, not long after the founder was sanctioned at the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Microsoft may be preparing to bring major Xbox exclusives such as Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PlayStation 5.
Samsung chairman Jay Y. Lee's legal troubles took a positive turn as a Korean court acquitted him of stock manipulation and accounting fraud charges over a 2015 merger.
Food waste is a major problem. A United Nations report estimated that around one-third of the world's food is wasted every year, adding up to 1.3 billion tons -- worth almost $1 trillion. Given the scale -- and societal implications -- of food waste, it's not surprising that there's an entire cohort of startups attempting to tackle the challenge from various angles.
In a report from the Financial Times, indie label executives have spoken out about Apple's plan to offer higher royalties to artists who offer spatial audio. They argue it will take money from indie labels and in favor of the biggest players, like Universal.
Super-slim and secure, this winner comes in 28 colors and has RFID-blocking tech. Snag one while it's on sale now.
A group of men, presumably Oakland students, stood shirtless under one of the baskets during Saturday's game Cleveland State. By midway through the second half, many of them had shaved heads.