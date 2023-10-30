NOPD: Man killed in shooting in New Orleans East

TechCrunch

African startup funding has seen a significant decline of more than 50% over the past three quarters compared to the previous year, as reported by The Big Deal. To date, startups on the continent have secured funding in the range of $2.5 billion to $3.4 billion, based on data from The Big Deal and Briter Bridges. With one quarter remaining, it appears unlikely that this figure will reach the levels seen in 2021 and 2022, when venture capital peaked at $5 to $6 billion, encompassing equity and debt deals.