NOPD searching for ‘person of interest’ in morning robbery/shooting

ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a morning armed robbery that left one man injured with a gunshot wound.

It happened a little before 9:00 this morning at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Rue Parc Fontaine in Algiers.

Police say the victim was also shot in the leg.

Later in the afternoon, police released a photo of a woman who they’re calling a person of interest in the case. Police think she may have information about what happened, so they’re trying to identify and speak with her. She is only a person of interest and not wanted on any criminal charges.

If you can help police identify or locate the woman, call the NOPD’s Fourth District station at 504-658-6040. Or you can provide the information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

