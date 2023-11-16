NOPD searching for pickup truck thieves in Fairgrounds neighborhood
Wheel of Justice report on the search for a team of thieves who stole a pickup truck as a man was hitching his truck to it
Wheel of Justice report on the search for a team of thieves who stole a pickup truck as a man was hitching his truck to it
The Canoo American Bulldog appears to be a civilian, unarmored, double-cab version of the Light Tactical Vehicle Canoo delivered to the U.S. Army.
More than 81,000 shoppers adore this super-slim model with RFID protection.
Women have long been projected to outlive men, but now the gender gap appears to be growing.
Close to nine million patients had highly sensitive personal and health information stolen during a cyberattack on a U.S. medical transcription service earlier this year, representing one of the worst medical-related data breaches in recent times. The medical transcription company, Perry Johnson & Associates, or PJ&A, is a Henderson, Nevada-based company that provides transcription services to healthcare organizations and physicians for dictating and transcribing patient notes. In a legally required filing with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, PJ&A said more than 8.95 million individuals are affected by the data breach that began as early as March 2023.
Given that Ohtani has offered remarkably few indications of his current preferences, we can only broadly speculate as to what might sway his ultimate decision beyond money — which might not even be the biggest factor.
Paul George received a technical foul in the second quarter after an argument with the crew about a non-call.
Google has started rolling out an experimental feature for Search Labs called Notes. The feature lets users add their own perspective to articles that come up in search results. It's still only a test phase, and those enrolled will be able to provide feedback.
During Microsoft's Ignite 2023 event, the company's annual IT pro conference, a slew of interesting updates were revealed for Teams, its Slack-like collaboration and messaging service. Among the dozens of updates here, some of the highlights are the initial rollout of voice isolation, an AI-driven noise reduction feature that can not just reduce repetitive noise in the background but also other people's voices, and a new "decorate your background" feature that can look at the room you are working from and then enhance it by cleaning up clutter or adding plants to the wall. The voice isolation feature is rolling out now and will be generally available in early 2024, while "decorate your background" will be available early next year in Teams Premium.
More than 47,000 happy shoppers are obsessed with it. Here's your chance to join them — for the lowest price in years.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
The debate over whether Miles Morales is a "true" Spider-Man started in 2021 and has resurfaced thanks to the recent video game.
The proposal is up against concerns that further reducing the pitch clock would increase the risk of injuries to pitchers.
The median miles between a buyer’s new home and the previous residence dropped to 20 miles in 2023 from 50 miles in 2022.
Our first drive review of the 2024 BMW 5 Series where we get behind the wheel of the gas-powered midsize sedan for the first time.
Israel announced Tuesday that its forces raided Gaza City's largest hospital, Shifa, which it claims is being used as a shield by Hamas, operating from a vast underground bunker.
The latest on Microsoft, and how AI will be used in its security software. Beware of generative AI hallucinations.
Goldman Sachs sees the majority of the S&P 500's gains for 2024 coming late in the year when investors get clarity on the timing of rate cuts and US elections conclude.
The plushies are so popular, they made Google's Holiday 100 list of trending products — and Amazon has a ton of 'em on sale.
The Ravens' problems were fixable in the first place, and now arguably their chief competition has suffered a major blow. Plus, what happened to the Bills Monday wasn't Dorsey's fault, and it's time to find out how good Seattle is.
58 teams have already qualified for a bowl game.