NOPD searching for suspect in case of janitor accused of stealing iPads from school he was hired to clean
Wheel of Justice report on the theft of 8 iPads from a school, and the suspect is a janitor who police say was hired to clean the school
A recent study found that drivers in some states have a much less stressful time on the road, with Minnesota taking the top spot.
Brian Callahan spent the last five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals as their offensive coordinator, and helped lead the team on a Super Bowl run with Joe Burrow.
Beijing has quietly pulled the proposed curbs on the video game industry from the official website, weeks after the draft guidelines wiped tens of billions of dollars off the market value of local titans. The link to the draft rules was no longer accessible as of this morning, as first reported by Reuters. The move follows Beijing also removing a key official – the head of the publication bureau of Communist Party's Propaganda Department – over the handling of the release of the draft rules, which caught investors and gaming giants by surprise.
Morgan replaces the fired Scott Fitterer after previously working as his assistant.
Netflix is set to report fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Here's what to expect.
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
There's even a holder specifically made for your (very large) leggings collection.
Car subscription service Finn's recent study found that Arizonans are the angriest in America, while a shocking number of Montanans die on the roads each year.
NVIDIA’s long-awaited RTX Remix tool is now available as an open beta. This software lets modders add ray-tracing and AI-upscaled textures to older games, like the unofficial remaster of Half Life 2.
The Pittsburgh-based university known for its top tech and computer science programs said on Friday that the attack impacted up to 7,300 students, employees, contractors and other affiliates.
VanDerveer passed legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt in December 2020 to become the DI women's basketball all-time wins leader.
Trae Young suffered the injury after taking a charge in the fourth quarter of the Hawks' loss to the Cavaliers
With stocks at record highs, a slew of corporate earnings and a fresh reading on inflation will challenge the market rally.
"Immunity theft" isn't a medical term, but some are using it to describe how certain infections impact the immune system, leaving people more vulnerable to other illnesses.
(Not-so) Fun fact: Did you know that parts of your kitchen are probably dirtier than your toilet seat?
Wilkinson was fired in 2022 after multiple investigations, including one into the sexual misconduct of former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley.
The stories you need to start your day: A Uvalde school shooting report, a government shutdown averted and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
It’s time to hand out some purely theoretical, ephemeral, impossible-to-display-on-your-mantel hardware.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers at 49ers game.
Is Justin Timberlake releasing a new album in 2024? Here's what we know.