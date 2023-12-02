NOPD searching for suspect in LASPCA van theft

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help to identify and locate a suspect in the theft of a van from the Louisiana SPCA.

According to police, the crime happened a little before 6:45 in the morning on Friday, Dec. 1, at the business’ office on Mardi Gras Blvd. in Algiers.

According to police, the suspect entered the building and took approximately 40 sets of keys then started and drove away in one of the business’ vans.

The Louisiana SPCA announced Friday evening that the van had been located after it was abandoned in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Police released a photo of the unidentified suspect who is accused of taking.

If you have information that could help, call the NOPD’s Fourth District Station at 504-658-6040 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

