Chuck Schumer Says ‘NOPEC’ Bill Targeting OPEC Is on the Table

6
Ari Natter
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Legislation that would allow the US to sue OPEC nations is being considered as a possible response to the oil cartel’s production cut this week that benefited Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“What Saudi Arabia did to help Putin continue to wage his despicable, vicious war against Ukraine will long be remembered by Americans,” Schumer said in a statement. “We are looking at all the legislative tools to best deal with this appalling and deeply cynical action” including the bill known as NOPEC.

A person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News that there are no plans to bring the measure to the floor, although that could change. The White House, which has left open the possibility of backing the bill, didn’t respond Thursday to a request for comment.

The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act, first introduced two decades ago, would allow the US government to sue members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries for manipulating the energy market, potentially seeking billions of dollars in reparations. Under the legislation, the Justice Department could bring lawsuits against cartel members for antitrust violations, a move analysts have said the mere prospects of which could spark a dramatic selloff in crude prices.

Following the production cut announcement on Wednesday by OPEC+ -- members of OPEC along with Russia and other countries -- the Biden administration suggested it might be willing to back the bill, which has broad support among both parties in Congress.

“The Biden administration will also consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities to reduce OPEC’s control over energy prices,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said in a statement Wednesday.

The NOPEC bill has been called a “nuclear option” that could have wide-ranging effects for not just energy markets, but the defense industry and geopolitics as well. And as recently as May, the White House said it had concerns about its “potential implications and unintended consequences.”

The consulting firm ClearView Energy Partners said in a research note Wednesday that “signs of administration intent to use new powers that NOPEC would confer -- a dramatic intervention -- could lead OPEC+ to reconsider and potentially abandon its ‘market balancing’ role, provoking a dramatic selloff and the exhaustion of global spare capacity.”

On Thursday, there was a bipartisan move to revive the legislation with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, calling for consideration of it when Congress returns after the November election.

“From unanswered questions about 9/11, the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and the exporting of extremism, to dubious jailing of peaceful dissidents and conspiring with Vladimir Putin to punish the US with higher oil prices, the Saudi royal family has never been a trustworthy ally of our nation,” Durbin said. “It’s time for our foreign policy to imagine a world without this alliance with these royal backstabbers.”

Many of the hijackers who seized planes on Sept. 11, 2001, were Saudi. Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Jong Un’s Silence as Missiles Fly Shows Strategy Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea’s latest barrage of missiles may look like another attempt to ratchet up hostilities in return for some sort of leverage at the bargaining table. But the launches over the past two weeks seem different. Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emai

  • Explainer-What is NOPEC, the U.S. bill to pressure the OPEC+ oil group?

    U.S. legislation that could open members of oil producing group OPEC+ to antitrust lawsuits has emerged as a possible tool to tackle high fuel prices, after the body said it would slash production despite lobbying by the Biden administration. The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) bill, which passed a Senate committee 17-4 on May 5, is intended to protect U.S. consumers and businesses from engineered oil spikes. OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, on Wednesday agreed steep production cuts, curbing supply in an already tight market.

  • Carlin Gold Announces Results of AGM

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - Carlin Gold Corporation (TSXV: CGD) (the "Company" or "Carlin") is pleased to report that all matters were approved at the Company's Annual General shareholders meeting held on October 5, 2022. At the meeting the Company's shareholders re-elected all of the Company's current board of directors, K. Wayne Livingstone, Robert D. Thomas, Jr., Aris Morfopoulos, Robert Culbert and Dong Shim as well as approved the ...

  • Gas crisis set to worsen after Europe burns through winter stocks

    Europe may face an even more acute energy crunch next year after draining its natural gas tanks to get through the cold of this winter, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, as the EU looks for ways to ease the crisis. European countries have filled storage tanks to around 90% of their capacity after Russia cut gas supplies in response to Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. Gas prices, which surged in the months after the invasion in February, have retreated.

  • JoJo Siwa Reveals Which Celebs Sparked Her Gay Awakening

    Don’t tell your mother!

  • Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

    President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “a guy I know fairly well” and the Russian leader was “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.” Biden added, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis."

  • IRS employees charged with defrauding pandemic relief money

    Five IRS employees could face between 20 and 40 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 pandemic stimulus packages.

  • Biden administration weighs whether to shrink offshore drilling lease sales

    The Biden administration is considering auctioning off a smaller section of the Gulf of Mexico for drilling than the Trump administration was expected to, according to new documents released on Thursday. The Interior Department on Thursday released a draft of a “Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement” outlining its plans for the sales of the rights to drill…

  • Russians hit Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with rockets: Hromada deputy head and head of utility service killed

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 12:31 The deputy head of the Huliaipole hromada [an administrative unit designating, in this case, the town of Huliaipole and its adjacent territories - ed.

  • Fee Income Woes to Hurt BofA (BAC) Despite Higher Rates

    Bank of America's (BAC) over-dependence on trading income as a source of fee revenues is concerning.

  • EU Chief Offers Gas Price Cap Before Leaders Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, signaled she’s open to discussing a temporary broad price cap on gas and called for boosting common funding for the European Union’s strategy to shift away from Russian fossil fuels.The EU has already taken the first concrete steps to limit soaring power and gas prices, and ensure alternative sources of gas supply after Russia curbed shipments following its invasion of Ukraine. The 27-nation bloc should now move further,

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to David Rodriguez-Fraile’s BlueMar Capital

    In this article, we present the list of top 10 stock picks of David Rodriguez-Fraile’s BlueMar Capital at the end of the second quarter. If you are short on time and want to skip details about the fund’s overall portfolio or want to know only its top five picks, you can skip ahead and read […]

  • OPEC Production Cuts Could Have Major Political Fallout

    President Biden has had to deal with a lot in the first two years of his presidency. Between the pandemic, inflation, and a war in Eastern Europe that has no signs of abating anytime soon, the President has had a lot on his plate. Arguably the biggest part of the meal he needs to get his hands on is gas prices, however, and this week he found out that the oil cartel OPEC+ won't be lending him a helping hand anytime soon.

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sneak peek reveals Jen's new client has a connection to Daredevil

    With only two episodes left, does this mean Matt Murdock is finally making his She-Hulk debut this week?

  • Yellen to announce first $1 billion Treasury loan for multilateral Clean Technology Fund

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. The contribution, the first of its kind from the U.S. Treasury, makes good on a U.S. pledge made at the 2021 Group of Seven summit alongside other G7 countries, Treasury said.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • Oil Poised for Biggest Weekly Rally Since March on OPEC+ Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly gain since early March as OPEC+ put the market on course for further tightening ahead of winter.Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Stocks Slide With Anxiety Running High Before Jobs: Markets Wrap

  • Tamera Mowry-Housley Thought She Was Going To Throw Up When Hearing 'The Real' Theme Song In Its Early Years

    Tamera Mowry-Housley is getting real about The Real, including how hearing the theme song made her want to throw up for three years due to anxiety.

  • High-level Proud Boys member pleads guilty to Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy charge

    A senior member of the Proud Boys pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy, the most serious charge that's been leveled against individuals tied to Jan. 6.

  • Georgia's Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps

    Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's fundraising sharply accelerated over the summer in his race with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Walker said Wednesday that his campaign raised more than $12 million in the three months ending Sept. 30, giving him almost $33 million since he began his campaign. Walker's campaign said that's the most of any Republican candidate this cycle.