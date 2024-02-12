Nor’easter could bring 5-8 inches of snow to NYC: What to know

A powerful nor’easter is expected to strike New York City beginning Monday night and through Tuesday, according to forecasters.

With the five boroughs under a winter storm watch from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, here’s what to know about the system.

How many inches of snow should we expect?

New York City is expected to see 5-8 inches of snow by the end of Tuesday, with more possible if the system pushes further south.

“At least half a foot of snow is likely for parts of New York City and Long Island while areas of interior Connecticut and the Lower Hudson Valley could see closer to a foot of snow tonight through tomorrow afternoon,” the National Weather Service wrote Monday on Twitter.

Trace amounts of rain are also expected on Monday night before the transition to snow begins around midnight.

“Much of the precipitation moves in during the early morning hours Tuesday, becoming heaviest toward daybreak into early afternoon,” the NWS wrote in a Monday morning forecast. “Snow ends from west to east in the afternoon.”

New York City hasn’t dealt with a 6-inch snowfall since January 2022. Last year’s winter was abnormally dry, and this year’s has so far been similarly snowless.

Everything to know about snow removal:

The city’s office of emergency management said Monday that its plan for winter weather was already in motion. The city also advised people to avoid traveling if possible during the storm.

“I urge New Yorkers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary for their safety and to allow our Sanitation Department (DSNY) crews and first responders to navigate the storm and reach those in need more quickly,” Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said in a press release.

While the city plows and clears the roads, property owners are responsible for sidewalks in front of buildings.

“The City does not clean or remove snow or ice from sidewalks in front of residential or commercial property,” according to its website. “The City does not provide direct assistance to residents in need of snow shoveling assistance.”

Will schools be closed?

New York City public schools will have remote classes on Tuesday due to the storm.

“We’re expecting winter weather overnight tonight which could lead to 5-8 inches of snow with locally higher amounts by the morning,” Mayor Adams tweeted. “As a result, all [NYC Schools] will move to remote learning tomorrow.”

Will buses and subways shut down?

The city’s various forms of public transit are all expected to continue operating throughout the storm.