Nor’easter could bring 5-8 inches of snow to NYC: What to know

NEW YORK — A powerful nor’easter is expected to bring snow and heavy winds to New York City on Tuesday, according to forecasters.

With the five boroughs under a winter storm watch from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, here’s what to know about the system.

The city is expected to see 5 to 8 inches of snow by the end of Tuesday at rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour in the early morning, with more possible if the system pushes further south, according to the National Weather Service.

“At least half a foot of snow is likely for parts of New York City and Long Island while areas of interior Connecticut and the Lower Hudson Valley could see closer to a foot of snow tonight through tomorrow afternoon,” the National Weather Service wrote Monday on X.

Trace amounts of rain were also expected Monday night before the transition to snow begins about midnight.

“Much of the precipitation moves in during the early morning hours Tuesday, becoming heaviest toward daybreak into early afternoon,” the National Weather Service wrote in a Monday morning forecast. “Snow ends from west to east in the afternoon.”

City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said Monday it was not entirely clear how bad the storm will be, as there is “low confidence” in the current forecast. That means there could end up being more — or less — snow than predicted.

New York City hasn’t dealt with a 6-inch snowfall since January 2022. Last year’s winter was abnormally dry, and this year’s has so far been similarly snowless.

The city emergency management office said Monday that its plan for winter weather was already in motion. The city also advised people to avoid traveling if possible during the storm.

“If you don’t need to go out, stay home,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a press briefing on the storm.

While the city plows and clears the roads, property owners are responsible for sidewalks in front of buildings.

“The city does not clean or remove snow or ice from sidewalks in front of residential or commercial property,” according to the city website. “The city does not provide direct assistance to residents in need of snow shoveling assistance.”

New York City public schools will have remote classes on Tuesday due to the storm.

“We’re expecting winter weather overnight tonight which could lead to 5-8 inches of snow with locally higher amounts by the morning,” Adams tweeted Monday. “As a result, all [city public schools] will move to remote learning tomorrow.”

The city’s various forms of public transit are all expected to continue operating throughout the storm.

New York Daily News reporter Chris Sommerfeldt contributed to this story.