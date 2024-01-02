Nor’easter on the way? Weekend storm could bring snow to Massachusetts

The Boston 25 Weather Team is tracking the possibility of a weekend nor’easter that could bring snow and wind to New England, including Massachusetts.

Meteorologist Shiri Spear issued a Weather Alert for Sunday due to a high chance of snow across the Bay State. The storm is expected to approach Saturday on a likely “classic” or “colder” nor’easter track.

“That snow potential is there but it’s too soon to talk numbers. Remember, Sunday is several days away,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “A little bit of a wobble in that low-pressure track will mean some big changes for our snow and rain totals...But we do have snow in the forecast.”

I know you want details about Sunday’s storm, but it’s just too early.

Although ❄️ is likely, we won’t be able to specify accurate totals until later this week. Between now and then, it’s normal for forecast totals to flip around quite a bit. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/yd9hoJW2Im — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 2, 2024

Spear wrote in her latest weather blog, “It’s becoming increasingly likely we will see some accumulating snow Sunday. We’re following a nor’easter set to develop late week along the Gulf of Mexico. Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of the storm with snow possibly arriving overnight. It’s too early to pinpoint the peak of the storm on Sunday or determine rain/snow/wind values. These details will come into focus later this week as the storm takes shape.”

Spear urged Bay Staters to dust off their shovels and gas up their snowblowers “just to be ready.”

There appears to be a lower chance for snow along the South Shore, Cape Cod, and the Islands because a closer nor’easter track will bring more mixing.

Stay with the Boston 25 Weather Team for updates as the weekend gets closer.

