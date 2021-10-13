Nora Brown, the banjo prodigy singing tales of Appalachia

At an age when most teenagers are busy learning the latest Tik Tok dance craze, banjo virtuoso Nora Brown has just released her second album of old-time twang. When her parents gifted her a ukulele for Christmas at age six they never envisioned she would grow into one of the bluegrass world's rising stars. The now 16-year-old raised in Brooklyn is among the musicians carrying on traditions from the mountains of Appalachia passed down from the genre's old masters.