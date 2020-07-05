Norbord Inc. (OSB): Hedge Funds Taking Some Chips Off The Table

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) investors should pay attention to a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. OSB was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with OSB holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that OSB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are tons of tools stock market investors use to appraise publicly traded companies. Two of the most useful tools are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top investment managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a healthy amount (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Now we're going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB).

How are hedge funds trading Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -25% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 7 hedge funds with a bullish position in OSB a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) was held by Point72 Asset Management, which reported holding $4.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $3.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Mountaineer Partners Management, and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Mountaineer Partners Management allocated the biggest weight to Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB), around 4.66% of its 13F portfolio. Jade Capital Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.37 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to OSB.