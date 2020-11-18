'NorCal Rapist' suspect found guilty on all 46 charges from attacks dating back to 1991

David K. Li
·1 min read

A Northern California jury on Thursday convicted a serial rapist on all charges stemming from a series of attacks between 1991 and 2006.

The panel in Sacramento found "NorCal Rapist" Roy Waller, 60, guilty on 46 counts related to the attacks on nine women in six counties across Northern California.

The most recent crime was in Natomas, a community in northwestern Sacramento, in 2006.

“First, and foremost, we want to thank the jurors for their time and diligence in reaching this quick and definitive verdict," Chief Deputy DA Steve Grippi said in a statement. "Nine victims waited for more than 20 years for this moment."

Investigators identified Waller through the public genealogy website GEDMatch, which also was used to bring "Golden State Killer" Joseph DeAngelo to justice. DeAngelo, a 75-year-old former police officer, pleaded guilty earlier this year to 13 counts of first-degree murder and 13 rape-related charges.

DeAngelo is serving consecutive life terms.

“DNA technology is the greatest tool given to the justice system to exonerate the innocent and convict the guilty," Grippi said.

"Justice in this case was a long time in the making. However, law enforcement officers and detectives involved in the investigation never stopped searching for the truth. Through their dogged efforts ... that truth has come to fruition.”

Waller had been an employee at the University of California, Berkeley, where he worked as a safety specialist in the Environment, Health and Safety Department. Police and school officials said none of the assaults are believed to have occurred on campus.

Waller's modus operandi was to learn a victim's name and study their daily routines before breaking into the women's homes. He largely targeted younger Asian women, prosecutors said.

His sentencing is set for Dec. 18.

