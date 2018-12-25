Here’s What Norcros plc’s (LON:NXR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Norcros plc’s (LON:NXR) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Norcros has a price to earnings ratio of 9.01, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying £9.01 for every £1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for Norcros

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Norcros:

P/E of 9.01 = £1.91 ÷ £0.21 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each £1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

It’s nice to see that Norcros grew EPS by a stonking 65% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 2.4% per year over the last five years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 4.8%, annually, over 3 years.

How Does Norcros’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Norcros has a lower P/E than the average (12.8) in the building industry classification.

LSE:NXR PE PEG Gauge December 25th 18 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Norcros shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Norcros’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Norcros’s net debt is 35% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Norcros’s P/E Ratio

Norcros’s P/E is 9 which is below average (14.7) in the GB market. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. Because analysts are predicting more growth in the future, one might have expected to see a higher P/E ratio. You can taker closer look at the fundamentals, here.