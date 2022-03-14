Norcross group proposes takeover of Republic First Bancorp.

PHILADELPHIA - An investor group led by George Norcross III has offered to invest $50 million in the parent firm of Republic Bank, and to spend as much as $106 million to acquire a majority stake in the firm.

But the proposal also demands the ouster of Vernon Hill II as chairman and CEO at Republic First Bancorp.

The offer comes during an escalating clash over the bank's future, which has pitted the Norcross group and other investors against Hill and his allies.

Under its proposal, the Norcross group would "inject" $50 million into Republic operations through the purchase of newly issued non-voting preferred stock, the investors said in a statement.

More: Mother sues over death of son evicted from Centerfolds Cabaret

More: Subaru pauses production of WRX STI performance vehicles, may return with electric ones

The investment would be used to "expand and improve business," said the statement, which offered no specifics.

An investor group led by George Norcross III has proposed a takeover of the parent firm of Republic Bank.

The Norcross group also would obtain “up to a majority stake in the company” through the purchase of common stock in a subsequent transaction, the statement said.

The investor group would pay a maximum of $5.20 to $5.50 per common share. Republic First stock traded at $5.31 at mid-day Monday, up by 12 cents, or 2.3 percent, in the wake of the Norcross offer.

Republic has 33 offices in the South Jersey-Philadelphia area and in New York City. It also operates Oak Mortgage Co.

The bank's parent company was expected to respond to the offer in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investor group, which currently holds a 9.6 percent stake in Republic First, wants changes to boost the firm's stock price. It has requested approval from the company's board to exceed a 10 percent stake without facing restrictions on its voting rights.

Among other measures, the Norcross group has backed an effort to elect three outsiders as Republic First directors. That effort could deny Hill re-election to the company's board.

Story continues

Monday's proposal came just days after Norcross and two other members of his group sued the bank, Hill and three directors.

The suit seeks a court order to block alleged efforts by Hill and his supporters to "entrench" the chairman in his current position in advance of the shareholders' vote on board seats.

The dispute has split Republic First's eight-member board, with four directors opposed to Hill expressing concern about alleged "self dealing" by Hill and his board supporters —Theodore J. Flocco, Brian Tierney and Barry Spevak.

The dispute has split Republic First's eight-member board, with four directors last week accusing Hill and his allies of alleged "self dealing."

Norcross — a South Jersey businessman, chairman of Cooper University Health Care in Camden and leader of South Jersey's Democratic organization — leads the group with his brother, Mount Laurel attorney Philip Norcross, and Gregory Braca, former president and CEO of TD Bank N.A. in Cherry Hill.

The proposal calls for Braca to take the CEO position now held by Hill, a Moorestown resident who previously founded and led Commerce Bank N.A. of Cherry Hill.

It also would give the Norcross group at least two seats on the board of directors at both Republic First Bancorp and Republic Bank.

It proposes the addition of a ninth director and the resignation of "at least one member of the board alleged to be engaging in actions believed to be harmful to shareholders."

The proposal, if accepted by Republic First, would require regulatory approval, according to the statement. It said "certain elements of it" would be subject to an OK from the company's stockholders.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: George Norcross group proposes takeover of Republic Bank operator