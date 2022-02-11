Norcross group: Replace Vernon Hill II as Republic chairman

Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
PHILADELPHIA - A fight over control of Republic Bank's parent firm has continued to escalate, with an investor group led by George E. Norcross III calling for the ouster of the firm's chairman.

The group. which wants changes to boost the firm's stock price, on Thursday said it would urge other shareholders to deny reappointment to the board's current leader, Vernon W. Hill II.

The investors had previously proposed replacing Hill, a Moorestown resident, in his separate role as the bank firm's CEO. The group suggested one of its members, former TD Bank executive Greg Braca, could fill that job.

In a statement Friday, Republic Bancorp said it "remains open to any and all proposals to maximize value" for shareholders.

The firm said it had retained an investment bank, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc., "to communicate directly with the shareholder group," and to advise it "with respect to any proposals."

The statement came one day after the Norcross group said it would oppose the reappointment to the board of Hill and two other directors, Barry Spevak and Theodore Flocco Jr.

Previously: Norcross investor group raises pressure on Republic Bank, Vernon Hill II

Also: George Norcross investor group buys stake in Republic Bank, seeks new CEO and other changes

The group instead supported three outsiders nominated by a New York investment firm, Driver Management Co. LLC.

Customers use drive-thru lanes at a Republic Bank office on Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill.
Customers use drive-thru lanes at a Republic Bank office on Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill.

The Norcross group said it has not communicated with anyone connected with Driver "and has no intention of acting in concert with Driver."

The group also said it has raised its holdings in Republic's stock from 8.8 percent to 9.6 percent.

That followed the purchase by group members on Feb. 8 of almost 500,000 shares at a cost of some $2.4 million.

It was the fourth such increase since Jan. 31, when the group reported a 6.6 percent stake and said sweeping changes were needed to boost the bank firm's stock price.

The Philadelphia-based bank, which last month announced its 2021 profit rose by almost 400 percent, has 33 offices in the South Jersey-Philadelphia area and in New York City.

The bank firm, which ended 2021 with assets of $5.62 billion, also operates Oak Mortgage Co.

Norcross and Hill once served together on the board of Commerce Bank N.A., a Cherry Hill-based institution founded by Hill in 1973.

The group includes Norcross — a South Jersey businessman, chairman of Cooper University Health Care in Camden and leader of South Jersey's Democratic organization — and a trust established for his descendants.

It also includes Braca, TD Bank's former president and CEO, and Philip Norcross, a Mount Laurel attorney who is the brother of George Norcross.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: George Norcross group plans proxy fight against Republic firm chairman

