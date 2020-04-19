What Is Norcros's (LON:NXR) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Norcros (LON:NXR) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 33% in the last month alone, although it is still down 41% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 14% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Norcros's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Norcros's P/E of 7.84 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Norcros has a lower P/E than the average (11.6) in the building industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Norcros will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Norcros saw earnings per share improve by 3.5% last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 2.3% a year, over 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Norcros's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Norcros's net debt equates to 30% of its market capitalization. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Norcros's P/E Ratio

Norcros has a P/E of 7.8. That's below the average in the GB market, which is 13.5. The company does have a little debt, and EPS is moving in the right direction. If growth is sustainable over the long term, then the current P/E ratio may be a sign of good value. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Norcros over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 5.9 back then to 7.8 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.