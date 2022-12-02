Norcross man sentenced to life in prison for role in $10k murder-for-hire plot

A Norcross man with ties to the MS-13 gang was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for his role in a murder-for-hire conspiracy that occurred in Maryland in 2016.

Jose David Navarro Cervellon, 41, was convicted on July 20, 2022, after an eight-day trial.

Navarro was also convicted for the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire; and for murder and weapons charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to court documents and the evidence presented at his trial, Navarro was an associate of co-defendant Miguel Angel Rivera, 28, the leader of the Pinos Locos Salvatrucha clique La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13 gang; and co-defendant Miguel Antonio Renderos, 48, whom Navarro knew from El Salvador.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Renderos wanted the victim killed because in 2012, after Renderos allowed the victim to move into the basement of his home, the victim began to have a romantic relationship with Renderos’ wife.

The victim has not been identified.

As detailed in the trial, Navarro served as the liason between Renderos and Rivera, exchanging phone calls to arrange the murder for $10,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to court documents, Navarro paid for a room for Rivera and another MS-13 member, Luis Cruz Hernandez, 28, at a hotel in College Park.

Evidence showed that Navarro drove Rivera and Cruz Hernandez to the victim’s residence on Nov. 30, 2016, where Rivera shot and killed the victim. After the murder, Navarro drove Rivera and Cruz Hernandez to collect payment from Renderos.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Both Rivera and Renderos pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy and are awaiting sentencing.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy and was sentenced to 51 years in federal prison.

IN OTHER NEWS: