Nord Stream 2: Biden waives US sanctions on Russian pipeline

The Fortuna is a pipe-laying ship working on the Nord Stream 2 project

The Biden administration has waived sanctions on a company building a controversial gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

The US also lifted sanctions on a Russian President Vladimir Putin ally who leads the firm behind the Nord Stream 2 project.

The move came in a report on Russian sanctions delivered to Congress on Wednesday by the Department of State.

Critics say the pipeline is a major geopolitical prize for the Kremlin.

The Department of State report notes that Nord Stream 2 AG and its chief executive, Matthias Warnig, a former East German intelligence officer, engaged in sanctionable activity.

But it concludes that it was in the US national interest to waive the sanctions.

The Department of State also imposed sanctions on four Russian ships and four other Russian entities.

Nord Stream pipelines from Russia

President Joe Biden has said he opposes the $11bn (£7.8bn) project. His Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said during his confirmation hearing that he was "determined to do whatever we can to prevent that completion" of Nord Stream 2.