Nord Stream 2 sanctions would be 'counter-productive' for European ties - Biden

FILE PHOTO: Pipes for the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline in Mukran
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he decided to waive sanctions against the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline because the project was nearly complete, and doing so could have harmed ties with Europe.

Biden, who is preparing for his first visit to Europe and his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month, told reporters he had opposed the new pipeline since its inception, but held off on sanctions because it was "almost completely finished" by the time he took office in January.

Asked why he was letting Germany and Russia complete the project, Biden said, "Because it’s almost completely finished, number one … and it’s not like I can allow Germany to do something or not ... To go ahead and impose sanctions now would, I think, be counter-productive in terms of our European relations."

Biden, keen to build a united front against both Russia and China, has moved quickly to repair ties with Germany and other key European allies that were badly frayed during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

The State Department last week said Nord Stream 2 AG - the German company behind the Russian gas pipeline to Germany - and its CEO, Matthias Warnig, an ally of Putin, engaged in sanctionable activity, but waived those sanctions for what it called national security reasons.

Biden said the Germans were aware of his concerns.

"They know how strongly I feel and I hope we can work on how they handle it from this point on," he said as he left Washington for a quick trip to Delaware.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said she expects further discussions with the United States on the Nord Stream 2 project after the sanctions waiver.

Gazprom and its Western partners are racing to finish the pipeline to send natural gas under the Baltic Sea. The project, now about 95% complete, would bypass Ukraine, depriving it of lucrative transit fees and potentially undermining its struggle against Russian aggression.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Urged to Replace Quarles; Clarida’s Not Talked Fed Future

    (Bloomberg) -- With only months left on their current terms, Federal Reserve vice chairs Randal Quarles and Richard Clarida were reminded on Tuesday that their time in office may be drawing short.Quarles’s tenure as the Fed’s top banking supervisor expires Oct. 13 while Clarida’s term ends Jan. 31, a few weeks before Chair Jerome Powell’s own tenure at the helm is up.President Joe Biden, who can reshape the leadership of the U.S. central bank if he wants by replacing any of them, is under explicit pressure from some Democrats to dump Quarles.Senator Elizabeth Warren, during a tart exchange over banking oversight, pointed out to Quarles that his term as vice chair for supervision was up in five months.“Our financial system will be safer when you are gone,” she told a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. “I urge President Biden to fill your role with someone who’ll actually keep our financial system safe.”Quarles is also serving a term as a Fed governor that doesn’t expire until 2032, but Fed officials step down by tradition if not reappointed to their leadership roles.Regulatory RollbackRollback of some banking rules by the Fed under Powell and Quarles has drawn withering criticism from Democrats, even as they applaud the central bank’s ultra-easy monetary policy to support the post-pandemic economic recovery.Clarida led an institutional rethink of the Fed’s approach to its goals for stable prices and maximum employment that now aims to be more inclusive -- a shift that was warmly welcomed by Democrats.During an interview with Yahoo! Finance, he was asked if he’s had any discussions with the Biden administration about a possible reappointment.“I have not had any such discussions,” Clarida said. “I am enjoying being Fed vice chair enormously, it’s been an enormous privilege to do it, and I’m eager to get as much done as I can in my remaining time in this position.”Biden says he hasn’t spoken to Powell out of respect for the Fed’s independence -- marking a sharp contrast with his predecessor Donald Trump, who publicly berated the chair over policy decisions.Even so, the White House selection process will likely coincide with Fed deliberations about scaling back its massive monthly bond purchases, potentially making it very significant for Biden’s presidency.Depending on how it’s handled, it could inject uncertainty over who will be at the helm as the Fed tries to delicately adjust policy without roiling financial markets or stalling the economic recovery.Powell has deflected all questions on whether he’d stay at the helm if asked, but says he loves the job. Roughly three quarters of economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict Biden will offer him another term.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Business travel as we knew it is never fully coming back,' Airbnb CEO says

    Even though demand for travel is slowly picking up as the country heads in to the summer, business travel will still facing an excruciating uphill struggle, according to a new report.

  • Dollar slide continues, yuan rally gets attention

    The dollar extended its nearly two-month slide against major peers on Tuesday as U.S. interest rates fell on U.S. Federal Reserve arguments for easy monetary policy despite current inflationary forces. The dollar weakness came as U.S. Treasury yields fell to fresh multi-week lows and the yield curve flattened after an auction of two-year notes attracted solid demand. Interest rates in many other countries have climbed in the past month and made their currencies more competitive against the dollar, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick up, shaking off earlier losses

    Stock futures opened slightly Tuesday evening following a choppy session during the regular trading day, with the three major indexes struggling for direction before ultimately ending in negative territory.

  • If Bitcoin’s Price Falls Below This Crucial Level, Watch Out

    The cryptocurrency is attempting to stabilize after being cut in half from April’s $64,800 high. Here’s what the charts are projecting.

  • Old-School Tycoons of Hong Kong Are Losing to China’s Moguls

    (Bloomberg) -- The prediction was vintage Jack Ma, as provocative as it was prescient.“This is the era of the internet,” the Chinese billionaire proclaimed in October 2013, just weeks after his plan to take Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. public in Hong Kong had been scuttled by regulators. “It no longer belongs to Li Ka-shing.”Ma’s dig at the famed Hong Kong tycoon raised plenty of eyebrows at the time, but few would disagree with him now. The past few years have seen a remarkable shift in fortunes between China’s tech-savvy moguls and their old-school Hong Kong counterparts -- a trend that shows few signs of fading any time soon.Even as Xi Jinping’s government moves to curb the clout of Ma and some of his peers, the combined wealth of China’s 10 richest people has surged threefold since 2016 to $425 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. For Hong Kong, it doubled to $218 billion during the same period. Li, once Asia’s richest person, is now ranked No. 13, several spots below Ma, who eventually listed Alibaba in New York in 2014.The changes underscore the fading relevance of Hong Kong businessmen who built their empires on real estate, ports, infrastructure, telecommunications, aviation and retail.At their peak, when the former British colony was the indispensable gateway to a rapidly developing mainland China, Li and his peers were courted by Beijing for their business acumen and access to overseas capital. These days their political clout is waning and their businesses are increasingly viewed by investors as stale.What’s more, Hong Kong’s future as a financial hub is facing an existential threat as China’s Communist Party chips away at the “one country, two systems” framework that has underpinned the city’s success for decades.One consequence has been a dramatic slide in the stock-market valuations for Hong Kong’s biggest conglomerates. Over the past five years, five of the city’s top groups -- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., New World Development Co., Henderson Land Development Co., Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. and Wharf Holdings Ltd. -- have consistently traded at deep discounts to their net assets.Their shares now fetch just 0.5 times book value on average, versus 10 for the five companies controlled by some of China’s richest tycoons, data compiled by Bloomberg show.“The main businesses of the large Hong Kong companies don’t have much growth,” said Andy Wong, founding partner at LW Asset Management in the city. “Investors prefer to focus on growth more than on a company’s value,” he said, adding technology-driven sectors are attractive, especially after the pandemic.While private family offices of some of the city’s tycoons have pivoted to high-growth investments, their listed businesses have been slow to catch up. On the other hand, their counterparts across the border have leveraged technology to provide a range of consumer services and create wealth. Chinese tycoons have also benefited from the $14.3 trillion economy’s quick recovery from Covid. China was the only major economy to expand last year, while Hong Kong saw back-to-back contractions in 2019 and 2020.Most of China’s richest billionaires come from the tech industry, including Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma, Bytedance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming and NetEase Inc.’s William Ding. The wealth of Zhong Shanshan, China’s current richest person and founder of bottled water giant Nongfu Spring Co. is almost $69 billion, more than double that of Li’s.Many of Hong Kong’s business empires owe their success to government policies that encouraged only a small group of deep-pocketed developers to bid at auctions of land parcels, a system that turned Hong Kong into the world’s most expensive property market. The windfall from rising prices allowed the tycoons to diversify into utilities, retail, ports and infrastructure.But that formula has been difficult to replicate in larger markets like mainland China due to high capital requirements, local competition and regulatory barriers, said Richard Harris, founder of Hong Kong-based Port Shelter Investment Management.The result is that many of the city’s tycoons have focused on defending their current turf rather than expanding into new businesses, Harris said. “Many of them are quite happy making sure they don’t lose” what they have, he said.Yet even that has proven difficult in recent years as Hong Kong’s economy was battered by anti-government protests and the pandemic.Sun Hung Kai Properties, the developer led by billionaire brothers Raymond and Thomas Kwok, reported the biggest decline in underlying profit since 2013 for the year ended June. Swire Pacific Ltd., one of city’s two centuries-old British trading firms, recorded an underlying loss last year, the first since listing in 1959. Its flagship Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is struggling despite a government-led rescue.CK Hutchison, the flagship of the diversified empire Li built after his family fled to Hong Kong from the mainland as refugees in 1940, saw its first profit drop since a revamp of the conglomerate in 2015. As tensions rise between China and the West, the CK group is facing headwinds overseas. Australia blocked it from acquiring a local gas pipeline operator over national security concerns in 2018. Some of Hong Kong’s conglomerates have started looking further afield for growth opportunities. New World Development Co., which is into infrastructure building, hotels and shopping malls, is accelerating its expansion into insurance, health care and education in mainland China. Chief Executive Officer Adrian Cheng has said he wants to grow the non-property service businesses. Much of the effort “revolves around non-traditional businesses,” a spokeswoman said.Swire Pacific is investing in health-care groups in mainland China. Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd., the owner of luxury hotel group Mandarin Oriental International Ltd., is partnering with private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. to look for investment opportunities in Greater China and Southeast Asia.Representatives for Sun Hung Kai declined to comment, while CK group and Wharf didn’t respond to requests for comment. Swire said the group’s financial strength and ability to invest remain strong, and is looking at new sectors. Henderson Land said it’s been diversifying from property, with a strong presence in Hong Kong and China, and has been incorporating sustainable technologies.Li’s personal investment vehicle, Horizons Ventures, has been investing in plant-based food, renewable energy and digital services. The firm’s early bet in Zoom Video Communications Inc. surged to $11 billion last year during the pandemic, or one-third of Li’s wealth. He was also an early backer of Facebook Inc., Spotify Technology SA and Siri.The post-pandemic recovery will be crucial for Hong Kong’s tycoons to consider similar bets on emerging industries, according to Falcon Chan, a partner at Deloitte China.“It’s critical to think about what’s the next big bet,” Chan said. “What some of these big guys do in the next one or two years will have a tremendous impact if they want to pivot.”(Updates wealth ranking in fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sweeping bill to counter China introduced in U.S. House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. efforts to address competition with China progressed on Tuesday when the chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee introduced sweeping legislation to boost economic competitiveness and push Beijing on human rights. Representative Gregory Meeks introduced the "Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act," or EAGLE Act, as the U.S. Senate separately heads toward a vote on its own legislative package seeking to counter China. The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided U.S. Congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.

  • Gunshots heard near Floyd memorial square

    ++GRAPHIC LANGUAGE++ Bystanders at the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died duck for cover as gunshots rang out nearby. No immediate injuries were reported. An Associated Press journalist reported hearing as many as 30 gunshots. (May 25)

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

  • Bets Against $357 Billion S&P 500 ETF Jump to Highest This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are increasing wagers against the S&P 500 by shorting the world’s biggest exchange-traded fund.With the benchmark U.S. equity gauge oscillating near its all-time high, short interest in the $357 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker SPY) has jumped to the highest this year, according to IHS Markit Ltd. data.About 4.8% of the fund’s shares are now out on loan, the data show. That compares with 2% less than two months ago and 1.7% at the start of the year.While the measure remains well below highs of the last two years -- it rose above 7% more than once in 2020 -- the bearish turn comes at a fragile time in markets.“The surging short interest in the S&P 500 is in part due to skepticism that the rally can continue or at least that we are due for a pullback,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. “We don’t think the bull market is in any danger of ending prematurely. But with a 10% or greater pullback happening on average once every two years (at least since 1980), we do believe a pullback of that magnitude is likely this year.”Investors have been rotating to stocks more exposed to the economic cycle, but episodes of volatility have hit as they also fear faster inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates. Meanwhile, drama in the most speculative parts of the market like cryptocurrencies have fueled worries that sentiment is stretched too far on the bullish side.Indicators at Citigroup are still in “euphoria territory,” strategists led by Tobias Levkovich said in a report Friday. That’s generating a “100% historical probability of down markets in the next 12 months at current levels,” they wrote.Meanwhile, Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group, noted on Tuesday that real dividend yield and real earnings yield for the S&P 500 have both recently turned negative.“This is a pretty rare occurrence, and in general does not bode well for SPX returns both in the near term (when SPX dividend yield turns negative) and in the longer term (when SPX earnings yield turns negative),” he wrote.However, the Susquehanna team said they expect any pullbacks to be short-lived. They also noted that short interest in U.S. stocks remains low by historical standards.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Morgan Stanley boss acknowledges slow progress on diversity

    Morgan Stanley's efforts to improve the diversity of its workforce and senior management have not proceeded as quickly as Chief Executive James Gorman would have liked, he said in prepared testimony posted on Tuesday. Wall Street bank chiefs are expected to face tough questions in U.S. Congress on hot-button social and economic issues when they appear before House and Senate committees on Wednesday. Ahead of the hearing, Morgan Stanley was asked to assess its successes and failures recruiting a diverse workforce generally and at the senior executive level specifically.

  • The airline recovery is looking K-shaped

    The post-pandemic travel landscape is very idiosyncratic, with certain parts of the industry and the calendar showing strong comebacks while others lag.

  • Toll Brothers Q2 earnings beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Toll Brothers.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nets destroy Celtics to take 2-0 series lead

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • Number of homeless students in Massachusetts at 'crisis' level as surge is feared

    Tens of thousands of students across the state, from elementary to high school, have no stable place to live, a staggering number that is making a major impact on students' success.

  • Bank of England suspected Gupta bank in 2019

    Wyelands Bank, part of Sanjeev Gupta's business empire, was under investigation two years ago.

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police

  • Woman shares tip she learned from police officer dad which saved her from ‘hotel attack’

    The neat trick her stepdad taught her might have saved her life

  • George Floyd anniversary: Woman runs over protesters at march against police killing of Andrew Brown

    A woman in North Carolina was arrested on Monday after allegedly striking protesters marching against the police killing of Andrew Brown. Two Black women who were “peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights” were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. The suspect, 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving, and one count of unsafe movement.

  • ‘Final destination’: Log pierces car windscreen in terrifying accident reminiscent of horror movie

    Video has gone viral, inspiring comparisons to the 2003 horror flick