Nord Stream gas row deepens as Gazprom airs new complaints on turbine

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ivan Markelov
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Delivery of a Nord Stream 1 gas turbine to Germany from Canada after maintenance was not in line with the contract, Gazprom's senior manager said on Friday, stepping up criticism of manufacturer Siemens Energy.

The comments signalled a deepening of a row in which Russia has cited turbine problems as its reason for cutting gas supply via Nord Stream 1 - its main gas link to Europe - to just 20% of capacity from Wednesday.

Vitaly Markelov, Gazprom's deputy chief executive, also said Russia had complained repeatedly to Siemens Energy about problems with other turbines.

"We have repeatedly applied to the Russian representative office of Siemens about this, sent 10 letters. Siemens fixed no more than a quarter of the identified bugs," he said in a TV interview.

He cited the serial numbers of three other engines that needed repair by Siemens because of faults in May and June that had put them in a state of forced downtime.

Siemens Energy declined to respond to Markelov's comments. The company referred to a previous statement made on Wednesday in which it said it had no access to the turbines on site and had not received any damage reports from Gazprom and so had to assume the turbines were operating normally.

The European Union disputes Russia's and Gazprom's argument that turbine problems are to blame for the sharp drop in supply through the pipeline that links Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The shortfall has raised the risk of shortages and gas rationing in Europe this winter.

Siemens Energy has previously countered Gazprom's criticism over its service by saying it is up to the Russian company to file customs documents for the turbine's return.

With both sides trading economic blows since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, the European Union has accused Russia of energy blackmail, something the Kremlin denies.

Markelov said the turbine that had been serviced in Canada had still not arrived back in Russia.

"It was sent to Germany, not to Russia, without Gazprom's consent," he said, adding that this created sanctions risks.

Gazprom also needs to send for repair other turbines from the Portovaya compressor station. "There is no clarity that the maintenance of the gas turbine engines will not fall under the sanctions," Markelov said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan, David Holmes and Jane Merriman)

Recommended Stories

  • Russians held around $14 billion in U.S. securities at end-March - central bank

    Almost one third of around 3 trillion roubles ($49.1 billion) worth of foreign securities held in Russians' accounts at the end of March were U.S.-issued, Russia's central bank said in a report on Friday. Many Russians bought foreign shares in a retail investment boom sparked during the COVID-19 pandemic, using accounts now frozen under Western sanctions imposed after Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Tech war: US chips act casts shadow over Beijing's semiconductor self-sufficiency drive

    A widely-watched US act aimed at boosting American competitiveness against China, particularly in the semiconductor industry, is casting a shadow over Beijing's long-term plans as the law is set to undercut China's chip self-sufficiency drive and its technological progress, analysts said. After more than two years of back-and-forth, the US Senate and House passed the Chips and Science Act this week, a reflection of the bipartisan consensus in Congress over the need to counter China's technologic

  • A 23-ton Chinese booster rocket to crash land on Earth uncontrolled

    A Chinese cargo spacecraft that serviced the country's permanent orbiting space station has largely burned up on reentering the atmosphere, amid separate concerns over China's decision to allow a massive booster rocket to fall to Earth uncontrolled.

  • Russians concentrating remaining forces to attempt advance in south of Ukraine – military expert

    Russian invading forces are trying to gather the last of their effective forces to take the initiative in the south of Ukraine, military expert Serhiy Kuzan said on Radio NV on July 29.

  • Explosion in the Olenivka penal colony planned and executed by the Russian Federation conversation intercepted by SSU

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 29 JULY 2022, 17:02 The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has intercepted telephone conversations in which Russian occupiers confirm that Russian troops were responsible for the explosion in the occupied Olenivka colony, which killed at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners.

  • Russians have little chance to take Bakhmut, military experts reckon

    Even if Russian invasion forces scale back their attempts to take Siversk and focus on Bakhmut, the chances of their capturing the key Donetsk Oblast city are slim, U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Ukrainian war report for July 28.

  • Egypt Cancels 240,000 Tons of Ukrainian Wheat Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt canceled four cargoes of Ukrainian wheat that it contracted to buy before Russia’s invasion, even as Kyiv prepares to restart grain exports following a forced five-month hiatus due to the war. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Reces

  • Russia prepares to deploy new strike force against Ukraine Ukrainian Intelligence

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 29 JULY 2022, 10:32 Russia is forming the Third Separate Army Corps in its Western Military District in order to address its lack of manpower in Ukraine. Source: press service for the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, citing Vadym Skibitskyi, intelligence representative Quote from Skibitskyi: "According to verified information, 8 battalions have been formed by mid-July [to conduct hostilities in Ukraine - ed.

  • The ruble is now the worst-performing emerging market currency against the dollar while Russian demand for the yuan soars

    The ruble is down more than 16% so far in July after becoming the world's top-performing currency against the dollar earlier this year.

  • Crisis-hit Pakistan's army chief seeks U.S. help in quick release of IMF funds - sources

    Pakistan's powerful army chief appealed to Washington to use its leverage to secure the early release of International Monetary Fund money, Pakistani sources said on Friday, as the South Asian nation struggles to stave off an economic crisis. Pakistan's foreign office confirmed a phone conversation between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and General Qamar Javed Bajwa, but did not provide details. Multiple Pakistani government sources told Reuters on the condition of anonymity that Bajwa asked the U.S. to help speed up the release with Pakistan faced with dwindling foreign exchange reserves and a free-falling currency.

  • Russia moves military equipment towards Kherson and Crimea the mayor of Melitopol

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 29 JULY 2022, 12:26 Residents of the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol have been observing convoys of Russian military equipment heading towards Kherson and Crimea for several days.

  • Ukrainian Forces Hamstrung by Pledge Not to Fire Into Russia

    As Russia hammers Kharkiv from across the border, Ukrainian forces say restrictions on the use of Western weapons are limiting their ability to respond. ‘Our hands are tied,’ said one soldier.

  • Russia Wants Brittney Griner Prisoner Exchange Negotiations to Stay Private

    After months of what seemed like no movement, news broke Wednesday that the Biden administration had actually made a “substantial offer” to Russia for a prisoner exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

  • Paul Allen's estate just off-loaded a chunk of the late Microsoft cofounder's massive real estate portfolio, selling 10 properties across the US for a combined $168 million

    Allen's trust has sold an estimated $233 million worth of real estate in the last year alone, fueling speculation about what might be for sale next.

  • "Azov" announces a hunt for everyone involved in mass murder of prisoners in Olenivka

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 29 JULY 2022, 13:03 Units of the Azov Regiment announced a hunt for all those involved in the mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka on 29 July. Source: Andriy Biletskyi, founder of the Azov Regiment and leader of the National Corps party, on Telegram Quote from Biletskyi: "Regarding the attack on the [penal] colony in Olenivka, where our comrades from "Azovstal" are located: last night, the Russians killed some of the captured "Azov" fighters.

  • They’re ‘all different’: Air Force adviser says services diverge on JADC2

    “I’ve looked at all of the documentation associated with all three,” she said, referencing Project Convergence, Project Overmatch and the Advanced Battle Management System.

  • Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a Black Sea port Friday as crews prepared terminals to export grain trapped by Russia’s five-month-old war, work that was inching forward a week after a deal was struck to allow critical food supplies to flow to millions of impoverished people facing hunger worldwide. “The first vessel, the first ship is being loaded since the beginning of the war,” Zelenskyy, in his signature olive T-shirt, told reporters as he stood next to a Turkish-flagged ship at the Chernomorsk port in the Odesa region. Ukraine is a key global exporter of wheat, barley, corn and sunflower oil, and the loss of those supplies has raised global food prices, threatened political instability and helped push more people into poverty and hunger in already vulnerable countries.

  • France skirts over Khashoggi killing amid Saudi prince visit

    Western intelligence has determined that Prince Mohammed was complicit in the killing. The French statement said the president and prince in their meeting Thursday “welcomed the strengthening of exchanges between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France (and) they expressed the wish to deepen the relationship between the two countries and to continue their consultation to meet regional and global challenges, in particular the fight against global warming.”

  • Pentagon: Latest Batch of Ukrainian Military Aid Will Cause ‘Morale Problems’ for Russia

    The Department of Defense recently signed off on a $270 million aid package, including more HIMARS launch vehicles, suicide drones, and howitzer ammunition.

  • US-donated HIMARS is the 'perfect' weapon thanks to poor Russian logistics forcing senior commanders in its range, military expert says

    The US has sent 12 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Ukraine, and will send four more. They have been hailed as a game-changer.