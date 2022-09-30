Nord Stream rupture may mark biggest single methane release ever recorded - UN

·2 min read

(Reuters) - The ruptures on the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline system under the Baltic Sea has led to what is likely the biggest single release of climate-damaging methane ever recorded, the United Nations Environment Programme said on Friday.

A huge plume of highly concentrated methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent but shorter-lived than carbon dioxide, was detected in an analysis this week of satellite imagery by researchers associated with UNEP's International Methane Emissions Observatory, or IMEO, the organization said.

“This is really bad, most likely the largest emission event ever detected," Manfredi Caltagirone, acting head of the IMEO for UNEP, told Reuters. “This is not helpful in a moment when we absolutely need to reduce emissions,” he said.

Researchers have not yet been able to quantify from the imagery the amount of methane leaking from the Gazprom-led pipeline system, but believe the rate of emissions is higher than from a major leak that occurred in December from offshore oil and gas fields in Mexican waters of the Gulf of Mexico, which spilled around 100 metric tons of methane per hour, Caltagirone said.

The Gulf of Mexico leak, also viewable from space, ultimately released around 40,000 metric tons of methane over 17 days, according to a study conducted by the Polytechnic University of Valencia and published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

That is the equivalent of burning 1.1 billion pounds of coal, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.

Improved satellite technology has rapidly enhanced the ability of scientists to find and analyze greenhouse gas emissions in recent years, something some governments hope will help companies detect and prevent methane emissions.

The major leaks that suddenly erupted in the Nord Stream gas pipelines that run from Russia to Europe have generated plenty of theories but few clear answers about who or what caused the damage. Both Russia and the European Union have suggested the ruptures were caused by saboteurs.

Europe and the United States have heaped sanctions on Moscow in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, raising worries the Kremlin will seek to deprive Europe of crucial energy supplies leading into the winter.

Caltagirone said, whatever the cause, the damage to the pipeline posed a problem beyond energy security. “This is the most wasteful way to generate emissions,” he said.

(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • In your debt: 3 steps to lower the cost of your debt

    More than 1 in 5 Americans (22%) are likely to put off creating a debt payoff plan, according to a June 2022 survey from NerdWallet conducted online by The Harris Poll. That’s assuming you don’t add to your debt balance during that time.

  • Disney reopens, welcomes back guests day after Hurricane Ian exits Florida

    The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) theme parks at Walt Disney World in Orlando were back to business as usual mere hours after Hurricane Ian passed through the city. Theme park sites sharing videos and images from inside the parks show tourists didn't miss a beat in their visits.

  • Louisiana man pleads guilty in plot to kidnap, murder and dismember gay men he met on Grindr

    A Louisiana man accused of using a popular dating app in a plot to murder and dismember gay men has pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping, federal authorities said Thursday. Police say that 21-year-old Chance Seneca, of Lafayette, kidnapped two men and attempted to kidnap another, whom he met on Grindr, over two days in June 2020 — and at least one of his victims was attacked because he ...

  • Here’s how Kentuckians can help those in Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian

    Here’s some options to give charities assisting with recovery along the Gulf Coast, as well as some Kentucky efforts to assist hurricane survivors.

  • All The Lifestyle & Wellbeing Products We Tried & Loved In September

    At least once a week, the writers and editors on Refinery29's Life team get into a long Slack conversation about some cool new item that's been absolutely saving or changing or elevating our lives. So we decided to share the wealth, and highlight some of our favorite products and experiences each month.This month, we're obsessed with packing cubes, a new flavor of High Noon, and Nike bike shorts. Ahead, our Life team shares what they're buying as we head into fall.At Refinery29, we’re here to he

  • US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports

    U.S. regulators on Friday unveiled their plan to allow foreign baby formula manufacturers to stay on the market long term, an effort to diversify the nation's tightly concentrated industry and prevent future shortages. The Food and Drug Administration said recent entrants to the U.S. market will have until October 2025 to make sure their formulas comply with federal standards for nutrition, labeling and manufacturing. The U.S. has been forced to turn to foreign manufacturers to boost formula supplies since February, when FDA inspectors temporarily shuttered the nation’s largest domestic formula factory due to bacterial contamination.

  • Survey finds more people in Russia support peace talks than hostilities

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:03 Since mobilisation was announced, there has been a slight increase in the number of Russians who support the start of the negotiation process. Source: results of a survey by the Levada-Center Quote: "44% of respondents believe that military operations should be continued: 29% are 'definitely' sure of this, and 15% are 'somewhat' sure.

  • Allies Bolster Energy Defenses as EU Moves on Gas: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union energy ministers backed an initial package of measures to tame the gas crisis, and the bloc pledged to come forward with more next week as the crisis only intensifies.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsStocks Plummet

  • Live updates on Ian: Travel conditions worsen; New Hanover ABC stores closing early

    A look at what's happening around the region as Hurricane Ian makes its impact

  • Several German embassies see surge in Russians asking about visas

    Germany's embassies in countries neighbouring Russia have seen a surge in visa enquiries from Russian citizens since partial mobilisation for the war in Ukraine began in their home country, a source from the German foreign ministry said on Friday. "We can confirm a sharp increase in the number of enquiries sent to our foreign missions in the region, particularly by e-mail and telephone," the source told Reuters. In some cases, people were going to the embassies in person.

  • Autopsy of Eliza Fletcher, slain Tennessee jogger, released

    A Tennessee kindergarten teacher who police said was kidnapped during a predawn run and then killed earlier this month died from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report released Thursday showed.

  • WHO says cholera outbreaks are surging worldwide

    A World Health Organization official said cholera cases have surged this year, with outbreaks reported in 26 countries and fatality rates rising sharply. While most of those affected will have mild or no symptoms, cholera can kill within hours if untreated.

  • IOC's Bach eyes return to sports for anti-war Russians

    Russian athletes who do not endorse their country’s war in Ukraine could be accepted back into international sports, IOC president Thomas Bach said in an interview published Friday. “It’s about having athletes with a Russian passport who do not support the war back in competition,” Bach told Italian daily Corriere della Sera, adding, “We have to think about the future.” Most sports followed International Olympic Committee advice in February and banned Russian team and athletes from their events within days of the country’s military invasion of Ukraine.

  • Reed Timmer enters the eye of Hurricane Ian

    Storm chaser Reed Timmer recorded a chaotic scene with flooding storm surge and howling winds in Pine Island, Florida, as he entered the eye of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.

  • IU football vs. Nebraska odds, TV, weather, tickets

    The Indiana Hoosiers are coming off their first loss of the season. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are finding their way against a tumultuous season.

  • Florida State providing tickets for football game vs. Wake Forest to Hurricane Ian evacuees

    FSU announced Thursday that its athletic department is making tickets available for Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian.

  • Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney still not practicing for Browns

    With the Falcons just two days away, the #Browns are still missing both starting pass rushers

  • West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic pipelines

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge that has been vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. The claim by Putin came ahead of an emergency meeting Friday at the U.N. Security Council in New York on the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines and as Norwegian researchers published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane released by damaged pipelines will travel over large swaths of the Nordic region. Speaking Friday in Moscow at a ceremony to annex four regions of Ukraine into Russia, Putin claimed that the “Anglo-Saxons” in the West have turned from sanctions on Russia to “terror attacks,” sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in what he described as an attempt to “destroy the European energy infrastructure.”

  • Double digit inflation looms as first headache for Italy's Meloni

    When outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi took office 19 months ago Italian inflation was running at 1%. By the time his probable successor Giorgia Meloni takes charge it may have hit double digits, underscoring her difficult task ahead. In September Italian European Union-harmonised consumer prices (HICP)accelerated to 9.5% on year from 9.1% in August, data showed on Friday, the highest level since the index was launched in 1997.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) husband filed for divorce Wednesday on the grounds that the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents. Perry Greene is also asking the Floyd County Superior Court to seal the divorce proceedings, “because the parties’ significant privacy interest…