Nord Stream ruptures revealed as Europe grapples with gas plan

Stine Jacobsen and Kate Abnett
·4 min read

By Stine Jacobsen and Kate Abnett

COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage.

In what a Swedish newspaper described as the first publicly released footage of damage to the system, film from a private drone appeared to show a gaping rupture in one pipe. Expressen reported a 50-metre section missing from one area of pipeline.

Dwindling flows of gas from Russia, which once supplied 40% of Europe's needs, has left the European Union struggling to unite over how to respond to surging prices that have deepened a cost-of-living crisis for families and businesses.

The European Commission was expected to make proposals on Tuesday to develop a new EU benchmark price for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and kickstart joint gas purchases, amid divisions between countries over whether to cap gas prices.

European states, meanwhile, have raced to protect other energy infrastructure from Norwegian energy installations to German power lines after blaming the Nord Stream leaks on sabotage, but they have stopped short of saying who was behind the ruptures that were discovered on Sept. 26.

Danish power and gas grid operator Energinet said it had expedited inspections of its own pipelines in the wake of damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 but said it found nothing abnormal.

Russia, which built the pipelines with foreign partners, also says the damage was caused by sabotage but has pointed at the United States and its allies.

Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. Denmark's findings appeared to be similar to those of Swedish prosecutors, who had earlier said two holes seemed to have been caused by blasts.

Sweden's daily Expressen reported that a section measuring at least 50 metres (164 feet) was missing from the ruptured Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. Reuters could not independently verify that the images published by the paper were of Nord Stream 1.

Copenhagen police said "powerful explosions" caused the leaks, saying this was based on preliminary investigations.

"It is still too early to say anything about the framework under which the international cooperation with e.g. Sweden and Germany will run, as it depends on several factors," it said.

GRAPHIC - Map: Leaks reported from Russian Nord Stream pipelines

https://graphics.reuters.com/UKRAINE-CRISIS/ENERGY/xmpjozoewvr/leakage-map.jpg

'LAST RESORT'

The EU was due to propose on Tuesday afternoon its latest response to an energy crunch that has prompted some European governments to draw up emergency plans that could mean rationing and blackouts this winter if supplies fall short.

The Commission is expected to propose that the EU design a "last resort measure" for a temporary "maximum dynamic price" on gas trades at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) Dutch gas hub, which serves as a benchmark price for European gas trading.

Other EU gas trading hubs would be linked to this price through a "dynamic price corridor", according to a draft document, which could change before publication. The measure would not launch immediately but would require a separate EU proposal and approval from EU countries to go ahead.

The EU package is unlikely to placate all 27 EU countries, whose leaders will discuss the proposals at a summit on Oct. 20-21. Most EU countries have urged the Commission to urgently propose a gas price cap, but disagree on its design.

Germany, the EU's economic powerhouse, and other wealthier states have opposed gas price caps, which they say could hamper gas purchases and discourage energy savings.

The draft document also said EU energy regulators would be charged with developing a new LNG price benchmark by the end of March, while Brussels would launch a "tool" for EU countries to start jointly buying gas.

LNG imports by ship to Europe have surged as governments have raced to find alternative gas supplies around the globe, seeking to wean themselves off Russian deliveries.

QatarEnergy, a major global LNG supplier, said it was working to expand its gas production and trading as demand surges but said it would not divert LNG contracted with Asian buyers to Europe this winter.

Supplies via Nord Stream 1 had already been halted even before the leaks were found because of a dispute over Western sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Nord Stream 2 had not started commercial deliveries.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen, Kate Abnett and Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels and other Reuters correspondents; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • Naomi Watts Is Acting Her Age

    The actress and beauty founder was told her career would be ‘over’ by 40. Instead, she’s entering her sexy, post-menopause era, happier and busier than ever.

  • FCA's Crypto AML Compliance Chief Steps Down

    Mark Steward, who led the enforcement of anti-money laundering measures for crypto in the U.K., is stepping down after seven years with the Financial Conduct Authority.

  • EU enters crucial stretch before winter to keep energy prices from sinking economy

    Going into the weekend, EU leaders will seek a compromise during two days of talks, for a weekend summit to figure out how to keep businesses running and citizens warm, and also stay united against Russia.

  • Netflix earnings: Ad tier in focus amid subscriber struggles

    Netflix is set to report its fiscal third quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell. Here's what to expect.

  • Putin Is Using Elon Musk To Signal Terms For Ending Ukraine War: Russia Expert

    “Putin plays the egos of big men, gives them a sense that they can play a role," said former top National Security Council analyst Fiona Hill.

  • Iranian female climber says hijab 'fell off accidentally' at competition

    A post on Elnaz Rekabi's Instagram account explains why she broke Iranian rules while competing.

  • Lockheed beats estimates on F-35 sales, maintains guidance

    U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher sales in its aeronautics unit, which makes the F-35 fighter jet, as the company sees demand for arms increasing after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The maker of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and their ammunition, which Ukraine is using to beat back Russia's incursion, saw lower profit margins compared with the same quarter a year ago. In July, Lockheed revised the figure down from $66 billion.

  • New Book Reveals Jim Jordan’s Dirty Tricks With Impeachment

    Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP via GettyFor anyone who watched the House’s 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump over withholding military aid to Ukraine, it’s probably not a surprise that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wasn’t quite an unbiased investigator.But a new book about Trump’s two impeachment trials details how Jordan worked to frame the Ukraine scandal as a nothing burger—even when he knew there was more damning information yet to come—and defended Trump’s stonewalling tactics, even when he disagreed an

  • Exxon's Russian oil output collapsed after rejecting local tanker insurance - sources

    Oil output at the giant Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters. Western insurers withdrew cover from tankers operated by state-run Sovcomflot, Russia's biggest shipping group, which was sanctioned following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "Exxon has refused to take Sovcomflot's tankers," one industry source said.

  • EU Commission to propose potential 'dynamic' gas price cap

    The European Commission is set to propose this week a last-resort "dynamic" price cap for natural gas in the European Union and mandatory limits on the degree to which traded prices can fluctuate in a single day, according to a draft proposal. The EU is seeking to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels, but Moscow has in past months largely cut the bloc off from its gas pipelines, spiking prices and leading to supply concerns. Under the proposal seen by Reuters, which will need to be agreed by EU governments, the European Agency for Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) would be charged with producing a price benchmark by March 23 for liquefied natural gas, of which the EU is buying more.

  • Oil steady as recession woes counter positive Chinese signals

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices held steady on Monday in choppy trading as fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession offset China's continuation of loose monetary policy. "U.S. inflation remains a front topic and with the Fed set to raise rates at least into next year, there are fears that demand destruction will escalate," said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial. China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday while keeping its key interest rate unchanged for a second month, in a signal that loose monetary policy would be maintained.

  • Founder Harold Hamm clinches deal to take shale producer Continental private

    (Reuters) -Continental Resources Inc said on Monday it had agreed to a sweetened offer from founder Harold Hamm to take the U.S. shale oil producer private at a valuation of about $27 billion. Hamm, a legendary oilman who once called the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries a "toothless tiger," said in June that he wanted to take the company private because public markets have not supported the oil and gas industry. Hamm offered $74.28 per share for the stake not owned by him and the Hamm family trust.

  • Oil prices stable as economic fears offset supply woes

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were stable on Tuesday as the market balanced cuts to OPEC+ production quotas against fears of economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand. Brent crude futures eased by 7 cents, or 0.08%, to $91.55 a barrel by 1127 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 12 cents, or 0.14%, at $85.34. But the U.S. dollar index measuring the greenback against six peers rose later in the session, weighing on oil prices in European trading.

  • Fossil fuel now … and in the future

    Oil and gas production is vitally important to New Mexico, but oil and gas production is also key to giving geo-political leverage to Russia and Saudi Arabia.

  • Gas prices in Florida continue two-week increase, drivers paying $3.40 on average

    Florida’s average gas price went up an 7 cents in the last week, the next twist in a double-digit increase over the last two weeks, according to AAA.

  • Reducing energy options doesn’t work. Just ask Europe–and the U.S. states where gas prices are rising

    Importing your energy from other emitters does not help the global climate, says energy expert Scott Tinker.

  • EU leaders set to explore gas price cap options - document

    European Union leaders meeting at the end of this week will explore a range of options for gas price caps, over which they have been divided for weeks, according to a new draft of conclusions for the Oct. 20-21 summit seen by Reuters. The EU's 27 countries have been deadlocked for weeks over whether and how to cap gas prices as part of efforts to tame soaring energy prices, as Europe heads into a winter of scarce Russian gas, a cost of living crisis and a possible recession. Gas prices have soared as Russia slashed flows to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions imposed on it - prompting most EU countries to call for a gas price cap, although they disagree on its design.