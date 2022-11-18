Nordex SE (ETR:NDX1) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Nordex SE (ETR:NDX1) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The results overall were pretty good, with revenues of €1.7b exceeding expectations and statutory losses coming in at just€0.35 per share, some 42% below what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Nordex

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Following the latest results, Nordex's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of €5.63b in 2023. This would be a modest 5.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 79% to €0.49. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €5.66b and losses of €0.46 per share in 2023. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Nordex after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts held their revenue numbers steady, they also administered a pronounced increase to per-share loss expectations.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of €12.39, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Nordex, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €16.00 and the most bearish at €9.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Nordex's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 4.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 17% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 8.8% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Nordex.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Nordex's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €12.39, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Nordex. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Nordex analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Nordex that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan Offers Lucrative Tax Breaks To Beef Up Its Cutting Edge Semiconductor Technology Position

    Taiwan proposed more significant tax breaks for technology companies' research and development (R&D), seeking to retain its leading position in semiconductor manufacturing. The economy ministry said Taiwan must remain competitive as countries including the U.S., Japan, and South Korea step up tax breaks and subsidies for their chip industries in the wake of significant disruption in global supply chains, Reuters reported. The proposal coincided with an amendment to a statute on industrial innova

  • Multiple insiders bought Future Metals NL (ASX:FME) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • Lack Of Supply Cuts From Samsung Could Lead To Higher Inventory Build-Up For Micron, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Jason Getz reiterated Neutral on Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU) with a $52 price target. MU announced further DRAM and NAND wafer starts cuts by 20% versus F4Q22, its third outlook cut as MU tries to align supply and demand. MU noted a softer-than-expected 2023 outlook with further disciplined CapEx reductions from its prior view of down 50% Y/Y, as it now sees 2023 DRAM and NAND bit shipments down and up single-digit % Y/Y, respectively. Also Read: While TSMC's Moat Remains

  • Once Touted Biggest IPO Of All Time, Alibaba's Fintech Affiliate Ant Financial Suffers 63% Profit Decline

    Jack Ma's fintech giant Ant Group Co incurred a steeper profit decline in the three months that ended in June as the fintech giant molded itself to appease Chinese regulators, Bloomberg reported. The Hangzhou-based company contributed CNY2.4 billion ($335 million) to Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) earnings. Based on Alibaba's one-third stake in Ant, that translates to an estimated CNY7.3 billion yuan of profit for Ant's June quarter, down 63% from a year earlier. Also Read: Alibaba's

  • China’s Growth Target Should Be at Least 5%, PBOC Adviser Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China should aim for at least 5% growth in gross domestic product in 2023 and move urgently to lift the economy from its current slowdown, according to a central bank adviser and prominent state-linked economist.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabe

  • Idaho murders: Student says 'there needs to be justice' for person who killed four students

    One University of Idaho student told Fox News Digital that "there needs to be justice" for the person who killed four students on early Sunday morning.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half

    In a filing last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the massive conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, reported that it had significantly trimmed its position in large regional lender U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). Berkshire and Buffett first purchased shares of U.S. Bancorp in 2006 and held on to their stake during the brunt of the pandemic as they reduced and/or ended positions in other notable banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and M&T Bank. Berkshire had been trimming its position in U.S. Bancorp gradually for several quarters leading up to the big sale, but up until now, no one really knew that it was going to sell off a sizable piece like this.

  • A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion

    FTX's new CEO John Ray III oversaw the liquidation of Enron and said: "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls."

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for bold predictions. Unfortunately, those gains have since evaporated, but Wood hasn't budged from her medium-term price targets on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), both of which rank among the top three holdings in the Ark Innovation ETF. Specifically, Ark estimates Tesla will trade at a split-adjusted $1,533 per share by 2026, which implies 688% upside from its current share price.

  • This Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    In this video, I talk about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock, which is down 35% year-to-date, and why it why presents investors with an excellent opportunity for the long term. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Not only did the benchmark S&P 500 produce its worst first-half return since 1970, but according to Charlie Bilello, the founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, the S&P 500 has already endured its greatest number of 1% (or greater) down days since 2008. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its outstanding share count and share price without having any impact on its daily operations or its market cap. Well over 200 stock splits have been announced and enacted since the year began.

  • If I Were You, I'd Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Skyrocket

    Skyrocketing stocks are probably not on the minds of many investors at this juncture. Many onetime highfliers have lost most of their value, and some of these stocks may still need to find a bottom. But that massive decline could form a base from which the growth stocks of tomorrow can skyrocket.

  • This record number in Nvidia earnings is a scary sight

    Nvidia Corp.'s financial results had a bit of a surprise for investors, and not on the good side -- product inventories doubled to a record high as the chip company gears up for a potentially iffy holiday season.

  • FTX Affiliate Alameda Research Loaned $4.1B to Related Parties – Including $1B to Sam Bankman-Fried

    A bankruptcy filing shows Alameda Research lent $1 billion to Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of FTX

  • This Growth Stock Is Accelerating Into a Potential Recession. Time to Buy?

    Shares are down 63% over the last year as the buzz around e-commerce stocks has faded, and while the company's growth rate has slowed from the pandemic, it's still delivering solid growth, outperforming its e-commerce peers, and gaining market share from traditional auto parts retailers. Not only did CarParts.com post a surprising increase in revenue growth, but it's also taking positive steps on the bottom line. On the earnings call, management said that optimizing for gross profit dollars was its primary objective, and gross profit rose 19% to $56.2 million.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • The Worst Mistake Amazon Investors Can Make Right Now

    For years, investors could count on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to boost their portfolios. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant climbed more than 300% over the past five years. Before you decide whether to sell your Amazon shares, stick with holdings, or make an even bigger bet on the company, hang on.