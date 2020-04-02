Some Nordfyns Bank (CPH:NRDF) Shareholders Are Down 37%

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Nordfyns Bank A/S (CPH:NRDF) shareholders, since the share price is down 37% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 34%. Even worse, it's down 12% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 6.6% in the same time period.

See our latest analysis for Nordfyns Bank

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Although the share price is down over three years, Nordfyns Bank actually managed to grow EPS by 6.1% per year in that time. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

With revenue flat over three years, it seems unlikely that the share price is reflecting the top line. We're not entirely sure why the share price is dropped, but it does seem likely investors have become less optimistic about the business.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

CPSE:NRDF Income Statement April 2nd 2020 More

This free interactive report on Nordfyns Bank's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Nordfyns Bank's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Nordfyns Bank's TSR, which was a 36% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Nordfyns Bank had a tough year, with a total loss of 11%, against a market gain of about 5.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.6% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Nordfyns Bank has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.