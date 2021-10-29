Nordic airline Wideroe launches unit for emissions-free flying

The E2-190 jet is seen during a ceremony as Embraer delivers first jet to Norway's Wideroe at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos
Gwladys Fouche
·2 min read

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO (Reuters) - Wideroe, the Nordics' largest regional airline, is setting up a subsidiary to help it develop an emissions-free airline business, its chief executive told Reuters.

Privately-owned Wideroe serves short-haul routes in a sparsely populated region with few train lines and challenging geography. It has 40 Bombardier Dash 8 propeller planes and 3 Embraer E190-E2 jets.

Wideroe plans to have its first zero-emissions plane flying in 2026 and aims to replace its 26 Dash 8-100 and -200, which will be obsolete between 2030 and 2035, with zero-emissions planes, either electric or using hydrogen as fuel.

Called Wideroe Zero and launching on Friday, the new company would help Wideroe achieve its aim of a zero-, or near-zero, emissions fleet, Chief Executive Stein Nilsen said in an interview.

"To be free to think outside the box we decided to establish a new company with the main target of finding this path to find a more sustainable (business)," he said.

Wideroe Zero would also try to find new market opportunities, he added, when the airline industry, which accounts for 2.5% of global CO2 emissions in 2018, according to Our World in Data, is under pressure to be more sustainable.

New technologies are disrupting the industry too, Nilsen said, citing the emergence of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) as an example of the rapid change that Wideroe wants to take advantage of.

"As a short-haul airline, this is very interesting for us," said Nilsen. "We need to be prepared for something more disruptive in the market place for our niche."

The planned switch coincides with upheaval in the Nordic airlines industry, with major carriers Norwegian Air and SAS restructuring operations and newcomers such as Flyr and Play launching following the disruption caused by the pandemic.

(Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan PM Kishida's pledge to review quarterly disclosure may take years

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants to ease quarterly disclosure requirements for companies as part of his pledge to forge a "new capitalism", but implementation could take years, complicating the outlook for one of his key promises. Just weeks into office and facing a tightrope election on Sunday, Kishida already had to water down a pledge to raise the capital gains tax, for fear of hurting stock prices. Delays to disclosure requirements plans would cast more doubt on Kishida's ability to push through policies to redistribute wealth and close the wage gap.

  • Traders Rush Forward 20-Basis-Point ECB Hike Bet to October 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Money markets are bringing forward the timing of the European Central Bank’s first rate in hike in more than a decade to October next year from December after President Christine Lagarde’s half-hearted pushback Thursday. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the Glob

  • Britain could board more French boats in fishing dispute - UK minister

    Britain could order the boarding of more French vessels in retaliation for the detention by France of a British scallop trawler in French waters, a British minister said as a post-Brexit fishing dispute escalated. Britain's foreign minister has summoned France's ambassador to London to explain Paris' actions later on Friday. "Obviously it's always open to us to always increase the enforcement that we do on French vessels, to board more of them if that's what they're doing to our vessels," British Environment Secretary George Eustice told BBC television.

  • Oil Powers to 10% Monthly Advance as Stockpiles Spiral Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is on course for a monthly gain of about 10% on sustained signs that consumption is outpacing supply, draining stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeWest Texas Intermediate was little changed after a volatile week that saw prices register a se

  • China says Xi to speak at G20 summit via video link

    With two high-stakes climate talks scheduled for the weekend, all eyes were on China after President Xi Jinping said Friday he would not be attending either the G20 summit or the UN's COP26 in person. Beijing however said that he would be making a speech via video link in front of the G20.Leaders of the world's 20 richest economies are expected to meet this weekend in Rome, their first face-to-face meeting in two years.A draft communique seen by Reuters showed they'll be announcing plans to ramp up efforts to curb global warming. The G20 accounts for 80% of the world's carbon emissions, with China easily at the top of that list. That means world climate goals largely depend on its actions in the near-future. Xi has not left China since the global health crisis began, but analysts say his absence at both talks could indicate Beijing had no more concessions to offer, after major pledges last year. Among those, Xi said China planned for an emissions peak in 2030 while promising to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.Climate experts say that's ten years too late - if the world wants to meet its warming limit of 1.5 degrees by mid-century.And with lingering concerns over the ongoing health crisis, Xi isn't the only one who won't be attending the G20 talks in person.Key leaders in the G20 like Russia's Vladimir Putin and Japan's Fumio Kishida have also said they would not be spotted in Rome.

  • Virginia Beach confronts inescapable costs of rising seas

    Voters in the sprawling coastal city of Virginia Beach will decide whether to approve one of the larger municipal bonds in the U.S. that would be used to protect against rising seas and intensifying hurricanes. The referendum underscores the mounting costs of adapting to climate change for U.S. cities. “I’m not confident that it will pass,” said Virginia Wasserberg, whose Virginia Beach home was among 1,400 houses and businesses flooded by heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

  • Women show the way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed

    Draped in colourful sarees and shirts, women dive into the waters off India's southern coast to collect seaweed, which is being hailed by scientists as a miracle crop that absorbs more carbon dioxide than trees. "Seaweed farming is very much an eco-friendly and not much labour-intensive," a local government scientist explains as authorities look into how seaweed farming could help reduce the impact of greenhouse gas emissions, as well as providing a sustainable livelihood for India's marginalised coastal communities.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop as Amazon, Apple shares fall after earnings

    Stock futures dropped Thursday evening, with investors eyeing a couple of disappointing earnings results from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) that punctuated an otherwise solid quarterly reporting season from many major companies.

  • Supply-chain disruptions cause some people to hoard again — but they’re looking beyond toilet paper

    'There's a lot of anxiety around when you realize that you're depending on this supply chain,' said a new mom who's worried about having enough infant formula.

  • U.S. Coal Miners Are ‘Sold Out’ for 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost every lump of coal that U.S. miners will dig out of the ground next year has already been sold, as surging natural gas prices prompt utilities to burn more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobePeabody Energy Corp., the to

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion

    Remember that time Elon Musk briefly flirted with the idea of taking Tesla private, partly financed with money from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth war chest, and promptly landed in hot water with regulators?

  • Coal returns from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short

    Transitioning to green energy will take time. Meanwhile, governments bring back the dirtiest of fossil fuels.

  • 5 Potential Winning Stocks from Biden's Infrastructure Plan

    President Biden's massive $2 trillion American Jobs Plan is touted as an infrastructure spending program. Its big yellow vehicles are a ubiquitous fixture at most construction and infrastructure sites as it makes asphalt pavers, backhoes, bulldozers, compactors, excavators, and just about any other piece of equipment needed.

  • Denver International Airport celebrates completion of Phase 1 of Great Hall Project

    City of Denver and Denver International Airport officials announced the completion of the first phase of the Great Hall Project at the airport.

  • Europe gas prices drop on Putin's order to fill EU storages

    European gas prices dropped Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the country's major natural gas company to pump more gas into EU storages. Europe's gas prices have soared in recent weeks amid strong demand in Asia driven by the economic recovery from the pandemic and due to depleted European Union stocks from a cold winter. During a call with officials late Wednesday, Putin told Alexei Miller, the head of state-controlled gas giant Gazprom, to start pumping gas into the company's storage facilities in Austria and Germany after it fills domestic depots by Nov. 8.

  • China Targets Vegetable Hoarders as Spinach Surges 157%

    (Bloomberg) -- Vegetable prices have soared in China in recent weeks, costing more than meat in some cases, and creating another headache for consumers already hit by power shortages and strict virus curbs. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWholesale vegetable prices surged 28% in the four weeks through Oct. 22, and is now at the highest le

  • Bottled water billionaire Zhong Shanshan has topped a China rich list, overtaking the country's tech and real estate tycoons

    Nongfu Spring's founder and chairman Zhong Shanshan has topped the Hurun China Rich List for the first time with a $60.6 billion fortune.

  • EVs Have Lithium Booming — And This Time, There Is No Bust in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium is hot—again—though this time the rally looks to have more staying power. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe market has exploded, with a benchmark index more than doubling in 2021 and key prices in China hitting records. Driving the frenzy is the silvery metal’s allure as a commodity of the future: It’s one of the

  • Copper to extend slump in 2022 as mines ramp up, China weakens - Reuters poll

    Copper prices are due to extend their decline next year from record levels touched in 2021 as mine supply ramps up and economic growth tapers in top market China, a Reuters poll found. Analysts have revised their consensus forecast for the copper market balance next year to a surplus of 82,000 tonnes from a deficit of 100,000 tonnes in the July poll. The cash copper contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) is expected to average $9,000 a tonne in 2022, a median forecast of 29 analysts showed, down 10% from Tuesday's official price.

  • JetBlue launches 3-day sale, fares as low as $31

    The airline announced a three-day sale with one-way fares starting as low as $31 for travel before and after Thanksgiving.