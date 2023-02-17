Nordic American Tankers Limited's (NYSE:NAT) market cap touched US$787m last week, benefiting both individual investors who own 56% as well as institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 56% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors gained the most after market cap touched US$787m last week, while institutions who own 41% also benefitted.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Nordic American Tankers, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nordic American Tankers?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Nordic American Tankers. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Nordic American Tankers' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Nordic American Tankers. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 5.5%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 3.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.5% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Herbjorn Hansson is the owner of 2.0% of the company's shares.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Nordic American Tankers

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited. In their own names, insiders own US$23m worth of stock in the US$787m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 56% stake in Nordic American Tankers, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Nordic American Tankers has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

