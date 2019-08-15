Nordic Entertainment Group (STO:NENT B) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (STO:NENT B) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Nordic Entertainment Group Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Nordic Entertainment Group had kr4.87b of debt, up from kr1.11b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had kr1.51b in cash, and so its net debt is kr3.36b.

How Healthy Is Nordic Entertainment Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Nordic Entertainment Group had liabilities of kr10.9b due within 12 months and liabilities of kr3.21b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of kr1.51b and kr1.30b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling kr11.3b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of kr15.2b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Nordic Entertainment Group's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.0 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 53.2 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Notably Nordic Entertainment Group's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Nordic Entertainment Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Nordic Entertainment Group recorded free cash flow of 40% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.