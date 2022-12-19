Are Nordic Group Limited's (SGX:MR7) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Nordic Group (SGX:MR7). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Nordic Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nordic Group is:

17% = S$18m ÷ S$102m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Nordic Group's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Nordic Group's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 7.3% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. For this reason, Nordic Group's five year net income decline of 4.3% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. Therefore, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, we compared Nordic Group's performance against the industry and found that the industry shrunk its earnings at 11% in the same period, which suggests that the company's earnings have been shrinking at a slower rate than its industry, This does appease the negative sentiment around the company to a certain extent.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Nordic Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Nordic Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 39% (where it is retaining 61% of its profits), Nordic Group has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Nordic Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like Nordic Group has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Nordic Group.

