Nordic Nanovector Appoints Dr Dominic Smethurst as Interim Chief Medical Officer

OSLO, Norway, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that Dr Dominic Smethurst has been appointed Interim Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect. Dr Smethurst replaces Dr Lisa Rojkjaer, MD, who after a handover period will leave Nordic Nanovector to pursue other career opportunities.

Dr Smethurst is an experienced drug development physician having led complex global clinical trials within oncology. Previously, Dr Smethurst was the Group Medical Director of Tusk Therapeutics, where he played a key role in the development of this private immuno-oncology company focused on therapeutic antibodies. Tusk Therapeutics was acquired by Roche for potentially €655 million in September 2018.

Prior to Tusk, Dr Smethurst has held senior roles at Icon, a global Contract Research Organisation (CRO), where he was VP Oncology Global Therapeutic Area Lead and at Adaptimmune/Immunocore, where he was CMO. Dr Smethurst has also worked for Amgen and AstraZeneca in medical roles of increasing seniority.

Dr Smethurst gained his medical qualifications, at the Addenbrooke's Clinical School (Cambridge, UK). He is member of both the Royal College of Physicians (UK) and the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine (UK).

Dr Lars Nieba, Interim CEO of Nordic Nanovector, commented: "I am pleased that we have been able to appoint Dominic as our new Interim CMO. He is a very experienced and commercially focused medical physician with significant clinical development skills, and I am sure his input will be of great value as we work together to complete the PARADIGME study and to prepare for the planned filing for Betalutin® in the US. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Lisa for her contribution in advancing the clinical development of Betalutin®."

Dr Dominic Smethurst, Interim CMO of Nordic Nanovector, said: "I am looking forward to joining at this critical time for Nordic Nanovector as it seeks to complete the pivotal trial PARADIGME with Betalutin® in a timely manner. I believe it is important that we can bring Betalutin® to patients with advanced follicular lymphoma given the very promising efficacy data that has been generated alongside a favourable safety profile and convenient once-only dosing regimen."

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.